Diaporama : Isabelle Adjani réagit à la gifle de Will Smith aux Oscars, sa réponse cash

4 / 16

Moment de sidération aux Oscars 2022: Will Smith frappe Chris Rock sur scène le 27 mars 2022. Après une blague de Chris Rock sur Jada Pinkett Smith, la femme de Will Smith, ce dernier est monté sur la scène des Oscars pour gifler l'humoriste devant l'assemblée médusée. Une 94e cérémonie d'Oscars agitée. On guettait la consécration de l'adaptation de "La Famille Bélier", mais la nuit hollywoodienne a aussi été marquée par une scène assez surréaliste entre l'acteur Will Smith et l'humoriste Chris Rock, chargé d'animer la cérémonie à Hollywood. Chris Rock, c'est une star du stand-up aux Etats Unis. Alors quand il arrive sur scène pour remettre l'Oscar du meilleur documentaire, et bien il fait des blagues. Et notamment une sur la femme de Will Smith, assise au premier rang aux côtés de son mari. Une blague sur le crâne rasé de Jada Pinkett Smith, atteinte d'alopécie, une maladie qui lui fait perdre les cheveux.

BGUK_2344819 - Los Angeles, CA - Chris Rock gets &

x2018;smacked' by Will Smith live on stage at the Oscars. In what may be the most insane moment in the history of the Academy Awards, Will Smith jumped onstage and smacked Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting the Best Documentary at the 2022 Oscars. The unscripted moment arrived after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss. &

x201c;Jada, love you, G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it,&

x201d; Rock said, before the actress rolled her eyes. While the King Richard star first laughed about the joke he immediately turned sour. Pinkett Smith looked furious before the censors turned on and muted Rock and Smith's exchange. Will walked up to the stage, hit Rock, and returned to his seat. The sound was cut but Rock clearly stated: &

x201c;Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s out of me!&

x201d; Oscar bosses continued to mute the sound as anyone reading his lips could tell that Smith yelled: &

x201c;Keep my wife's name out of your f mouth.&

x201d; Rock then told the audience: &

x201c;That was the greatest night in the history of television.&

x201d; As Oscar-nominated Smith kept on screaming: &

x201c;Keep my wife's name out of your f mouth.&

x201d; The Nutty Professor star Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and has been vocal about her struggle with hair loss and debuted a shaved head last summer. Also this isn't the first time Rock has joked about the couple. When he hosted the Oscars in 2016, he said: &

x201c;Jada Pinkett Smith boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties - I wasn't invited!&

x201d;