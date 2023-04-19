Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Jaden Smith ventre nu face à Janet Jackson et Naomie Campbell, Joe Jonas et Sophie Turner en amoureux chez Vuitton

Diaporama Jaden Smith ventre nu face à Janet Jackson et Naomie Campbell, Joe Jonas et Sophie Turner en amoureux chez Vuitton
1 / 50
Jaden Smith ventre nu face à Janet Jackson et Naomie Campbell, Joe Jonas et Sophie Turner en amoureux chez Vuitton
2 / 50
Jaden Smith - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Jaden Smith - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
3 / 50
Joe Jonas et sa femme Sophie Turner - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Joe Jonas et sa femme Sophie Turner - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petrof
4 / 50
Phoebe Dynevor - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Phoebe Dynevor - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
5 / 50
Joe Jonas - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Joe Jonas - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
6 / 50
Sophie Turner - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Sophie Turner - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
7 / 50
Christian Louboutin et Janet Jackson - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Christian Louboutin et Janet Jackson - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
8 / 50
Christian Louboutin et Janet Jackson - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Christian Louboutin et Janet Jackson - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
9 / 50
Jennifer Connelly - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Jennifer Connelly - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
10 / 50
Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas et Andrew Dominik - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas et Andrew Dominik - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
11 / 50
Jennifer Connelly - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Jennifer Connelly - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
12 / 50
Alicia Vikander - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Alicia Vikander - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
13 / 50
Justin Theroux - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Justin Theroux - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
14 / 50
Leslie Mann - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Leslie Mann - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
15 / 50
La princesse de Thaïlande Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
La princesse de Thaïlande Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
16 / 50
Kaitlyn Dever - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Kaitlyn Dever - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
17 / 50
Ana de Armas - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Ana de Armas - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
18 / 50
Jaden Smith - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Jaden Smith - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
19 / 50
Kaitlyn Dever - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Kaitlyn Dever - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
20 / 50
Samara Weaving - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Samara Weaving - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
21 / 50
Janet Jackson - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Janet Jackson - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
22 / 50
Sophie Turner - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France
Sophie Turner - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage
Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage
23 / 50
Stacy Martin - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Stacy Martin - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
24 / 50
Joe Jonas et sa femme Sophie Turner - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Joe Jonas et sa femme Sophie Turner - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
25 / 50
Ana de Armas - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Ana de Armas - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
26 / 50
Alicia Vikander - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Alicia Vikander - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
27 / 50
Naomi Campbell pose après le Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France
Naomi Campbell pose après le Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage
Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage
28 / 50
Alicia Vikander - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Alicia Vikander - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
29 / 50
Jaden Smith - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Jaden Smith - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
30 / 50
La princesse Charlène de Monaco - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
La princesse Charlène de Monaco - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petrof
31 / 50
Janet Jackson - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Janet Jackson - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
32 / 50
Janet Jackson - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Janet Jackson - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
33 / 50
Jurnee Smollett - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Jurnee Smollett - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
34 / 50
Janet Jackson et Christian Louboutin - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France
Janet Jackson et Christian Louboutin - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage
Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage
35 / 50
Alicia Vikander et Nicolas Ghesquière posent après le Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France
Alicia Vikander et Nicolas Ghesquière posent après le Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage
Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage
36 / 50
Chiara Ferragni - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Chiara Ferragni - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
37 / 50
Jennifer Connelly - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Jennifer Connelly - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
38 / 50
Jaden Smith - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Jaden Smith - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
39 / 50
Renate Reinsve, Léa Seydoux, Lous and the Yakuza et Jennifer Connelly - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Renate Reinsve, Léa Seydoux, Lous and the Yakuza et Jennifer Connelly - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petrof
40 / 50
Joe Jonas et sa femme Sophie Turner - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Joe Jonas et sa femme Sophie Turner - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
41 / 50
Christian Louboutin et Janet Jackson - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Christian Louboutin et Janet Jackson - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
42 / 50
(2ème G-D) Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Stacy Martin et Gemma Chan - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France
(2ème G-D) Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Stacy Martin et Gemma Chan - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage
Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage
43 / 50
Jennifer Connelly - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Jennifer Connelly - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
44 / 50
Ana de Armas - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Ana de Armas - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
45 / 50
Naomi Campbell et Jaden Smith, - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Naomi Campbell et Jaden Smith, - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
46 / 50
Janet Jackson et Nicolas Ghesquière - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Janet Jackson et Nicolas Ghesquière - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage
47 / 50
Naomi Campbell - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Naomi Campbell - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
48 / 50
Alexandre Arnault, Deepika Padukone, Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault et Ana de Armas - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France
Alexandre Arnault, Deepika Padukone, Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault et Ana de Armas - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage
Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage
49 / 50
Cynthia Erivo, Janet Jackson et Christian Louboutin - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France
Cynthia Erivo, Janet Jackson et Christian Louboutin - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage
Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage
50 / 50
Joe Jonas et sa femme Sophie Turner - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France
Joe Jonas et sa femme Sophie Turner - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage
Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage
Jaden Smith
Tapez votre recherche :