Diaporama : Jaden Smith ventre nu face à Janet Jackson et Naomie Campbell, Joe Jonas et Sophie Turner en amoureux chez Vuitton

1 / 50 Jaden Smith ventre nu face à Janet Jackson et Naomie Campbell, Joe Jonas et Sophie Turner en amoureux chez Vuitton

2 / 50 Jaden Smith - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

3 / 50 Joe Jonas et sa femme Sophie Turner - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petrof

4 / 50 Phoebe Dynevor - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

5 / 50 Joe Jonas - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

6 / 50 Sophie Turner - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

7 / 50 Christian Louboutin et Janet Jackson - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

8 / 50 Christian Louboutin et Janet Jackson - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

9 / 50 Jennifer Connelly - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

10 / 50 Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas et Andrew Dominik - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

11 / 50 Jennifer Connelly - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

12 / 50 Alicia Vikander - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis

13 / 50 Justin Theroux - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

14 / 50 Leslie Mann - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

15 / 50 La princesse de Thaïlande Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

16 / 50 Kaitlyn Dever - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

17 / 50 Ana de Armas - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis

18 / 50 Jaden Smith - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis

19 / 50 Kaitlyn Dever - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

20 / 50 Samara Weaving - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis

21 / 50 Janet Jackson - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

22 / 50 Sophie Turner - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage

Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage

23 / 50 Stacy Martin - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

24 / 50 Joe Jonas et sa femme Sophie Turner - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

25 / 50 Ana de Armas - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

26 / 50 Alicia Vikander - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

27 / 50 Naomi Campbell pose après le Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage

Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage

28 / 50 Alicia Vikander - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

29 / 50 Jaden Smith - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

30 / 50 La princesse Charlène de Monaco - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petrof

31 / 50 Janet Jackson - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis

32 / 50 Janet Jackson - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis

33 / 50 Jurnee Smollett - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis

34 / 50 Janet Jackson et Christian Louboutin - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage

Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage

35 / 50 Alicia Vikander et Nicolas Ghesquière posent après le Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage

Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage

36 / 50 Chiara Ferragni - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis

37 / 50 Jennifer Connelly - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis

38 / 50 Jaden Smith - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis

39 / 50 Renate Reinsve, Léa Seydoux, Lous and the Yakuza et Jennifer Connelly - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petrof

40 / 50 Joe Jonas et sa femme Sophie Turner - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

41 / 50 Christian Louboutin et Janet Jackson - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

42 / 50 (2ème G-D) Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Stacy Martin et Gemma Chan - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage

Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage

43 / 50 Jennifer Connelly - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

44 / 50 Ana de Armas - Front Row au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

45 / 50 Naomi Campbell et Jaden Smith, - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

46 / 50 Janet Jackson et Nicolas Ghesquière - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage

47 / 50 Naomi Campbell - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage



© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

48 / 50 Alexandre Arnault, Deepika Padukone, Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault et Ana de Armas - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage

Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage

49 / 50 Cynthia Erivo, Janet Jackson et Christian Louboutin - Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage

Celebs attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring / Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France © Purepeople BestImage