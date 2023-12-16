Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Julie Gayet aux anges avec François Hollande : les jeunes mariés en fête à la Tour Eiffel

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Julie Gayet aux anges avec François Hollande : les jeunes mariés en fête à la Tour Eiffel
1 / 31
Julie Gayet aux anges avec François Hollande : les jeunes mariés en fête à la Tour Eiffel
2 / 31
Exclusif - François Hollande et sa femme Julie Gayet - Cocktail pour l&#039;inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - François Hollande et sa femme Julie Gayet - Cocktail pour l'inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
3 / 31
Frank Leboeuf et sa femme ChrisLaure - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Frank Leboeuf et sa femme ChrisLaure - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
4 / 31
Frédéric Anton (Chef du restaurant Jules Vernes) entouré de deux candidates de &quot; Pékin Express &quot; Julia Sidi Atman et Kleofina Pnishi - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Frédéric Anton (Chef du restaurant Jules Vernes) entouré de deux candidates de " Pékin Express " Julia Sidi Atman et Kleofina Pnishi - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
5 / 31
Pascal Légitimus et sa femme Adriana Santini - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Pascal Légitimus et sa femme Adriana Santini - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
6 / 31
Pascal Elbé, Adriana Santini et son mari Pascal Légitimus - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Pascal Elbé, Adriana Santini et son mari Pascal Légitimus - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
7 / 31
Pascal Elbé et Pascal Légitimus - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Pascal Elbé et Pascal Légitimus - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
8 / 31
Nicola Delon (Architecte de la brasserie) - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Nicola Delon (Architecte de la brasserie) - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
9 / 31
Antoine Duléry et sa femme Pascale Pouzadoux - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Antoine Duléry et sa femme Pascale Pouzadoux - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
10 / 31
Jean-François Martins (Président de SETE, Société d&#039;Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel) - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Jean-François Martins (Président de SETE, Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel) - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
11 / 31
Frédéric Anton (Chef du restaurant Jules Vernes), Nathalie Bellon-Szabo (Directrice générale de Sodexo Sports &amp;amp; Loisirs en France) et Jean-François Martins (Président de SETE, Société d&#039;Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel) - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Frédéric Anton (Chef du restaurant Jules Vernes), Nathalie Bellon-Szabo (Directrice générale de Sodexo Sports & Loisirs en France) et Jean-François Martins (Président de SETE, Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel) - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
12 / 31
Exclusif - François Hollande et sa femme Julie Gayet - Cocktail pour l&#039;inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - François Hollande et sa femme Julie Gayet - Cocktail pour l'inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
13 / 31
Exclusif - Thierry Marx (Chef de &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot;) et Julie Gayet - Cocktail pour l&#039;inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Thierry Marx (Chef de " Madame Brasserie ") et Julie Gayet - Cocktail pour l'inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
14 / 31
Exclusif - Julie Gayet, François Hollande, Thierry Marx (Chef de &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot;) et Nathalie Bellon-Szabo (Directrice générale de Sodexo Sports &amp;amp; Loisirs en France) - Cocktail pour l&#039;inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Julie Gayet, François Hollande, Thierry Marx (Chef de " Madame Brasserie ") et Nathalie Bellon-Szabo (Directrice générale de Sodexo Sports & Loisirs en France) - Cocktail pour l'inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
15 / 31
Exclusif - François Hollande et sa femme Julie Gayet - Cocktail pour l&#039;inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Exclusif - François Hollande et sa femme Julie Gayet - Cocktail pour l'inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
16 / 31
Noémie Caillault - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Noémie Caillault - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
17 / 31
Michel Leeb et sa femme Béatrice - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Michel Leeb et sa femme Béatrice - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
18 / 31
William Leymergie - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
William Leymergie - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
19 / 31
Sophie Davant - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Sophie Davant - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
20 / 31
Noémie Caillault et Isabelle Vitari - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Noémie Caillault et Isabelle Vitari - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
21 / 31
Lilou Fogli - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Lilou Fogli - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
22 / 31
Docteur Patrick Pelloux - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Docteur Patrick Pelloux - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
23 / 31
Anne Gubian et Yvan Cassar - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Anne Gubian et Yvan Cassar - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
24 / 31
Ramy Fischler (désigner du restaurant) et sa femme - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Ramy Fischler (désigner du restaurant) et sa femme - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
25 / 31
Lorenz Bäumer et sa femme Géraldine Bäumer - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Lorenz Bäumer et sa femme Géraldine Bäumer - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
26 / 31
Thierry Marx (Chef de &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot;) - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Thierry Marx (Chef de " Madame Brasserie ") - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
27 / 31
Frédéric Anton (Chef du restaurant Jules Vernes) et Thierry Marx (Chef de &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot;) - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Frédéric Anton (Chef du restaurant Jules Vernes) et Thierry Marx (Chef de " Madame Brasserie ") - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
28 / 31
Thierry Dassault - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Thierry Dassault - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
29 / 31
Claude Hugot (directeur des relations publiques chez Renault) et sa femme Isabelle - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Claude Hugot (directeur des relations publiques chez Renault) et sa femme Isabelle - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
30 / 31
Gérard Mestrallet et sa femme Joëlle Emillienne Renée Arcens - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Gérard Mestrallet et sa femme Joëlle Emillienne Renée Arcens - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
31 / 31
Nathalie Bellon-Szabo (Directrice générale de Sodexo Sports &amp;amp; Loisirs en France) et Patrick Branco-Ruivo (Directeur général de SETE, Société d&#039;Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel) - Inauguration de la Brasserie &quot; Madame Brasserie &quot; au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Nathalie Bellon-Szabo (Directrice générale de Sodexo Sports & Loisirs en France) et Patrick Branco-Ruivo (Directeur général de SETE, Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel) - Inauguration de la Brasserie " Madame Brasserie " au 1er étage de La Tour Eiffel à Paris. Le 22 Septembre 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff-Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Julie Gayet
