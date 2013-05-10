Diaporama : Kate Middleton : Allure glamour et grandes boucles d'oreilles... Sortie irréprochable pour la duchesse

1 / 73 Kate Middleton : Allure glamour et grandes boucles d'oreilles... Sortie irréprochable pour la duchesse

2 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres

3 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council, at the Design Museum, Kensington, London, UK, on the 4th May 2022.

4 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, est allée remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

5 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council, at the Design Museum, Kensington, London, UK, on the 4th May 2022.

6 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council, at the Design Museum, Kensington, London, UK, on the 4th May 2022.

7 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council, at the Design Museum, Kensington, London, UK, on the 4th May 2022.

8 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council, at the Design Museum, Kensington, London, UK, on the 4th May 2022.

9 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council, at the Design Museum, Kensington, London, UK, on the 4th May 2022.

10 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, est allée remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

11 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council, at the Design Museum, Kensington, London, UK, on the 4th May 2022.

12 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, est allée remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

13 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council, at the Design Museum, Kensington, London, UK, on the 4th May 2022.

14 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, est allée remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

15 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, est allée remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

16 / 73 Sau Nash et Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge - Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

17 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

18 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, est allée remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

19 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, est allée remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

20 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, est allée remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

21 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

22 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, est allée remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

23 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

24 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

25 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

26 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

27 / 73 Sau Nash et Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge - Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

28 / 73 Sau Nash et Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge - Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

29 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

30 / 73 Sau Nash et Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge - Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

31 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

32 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

33 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

34 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

35 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

36 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

37 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

38 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

39 / 73 La nouvelle Range Rover de Catherine (Kate) Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, étrennée lors de sa venue au "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres, le 4 mai 2022.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge - Kate Middleton arrives at the Design Museum in a brand new range rover in London. The Duchess of Cambridge will present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council. May 4th, 2022.

40 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

41 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

42 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

43 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

44 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

45 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

46 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

47 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

48 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

49 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

50 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

51 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

52 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

53 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

54 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

55 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

56 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

57 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

58 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

59 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

60 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

61 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

62 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

63 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

64 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

65 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

66 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

67 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

68 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

69 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

70 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

71 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.

72 / 73 Kate Catherine Middleton, duchesse de Cambridge, va remettre le prix "British Fashion Council" au Design Museum de Londres. Le 4 mai 2022

4 May 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge presents The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Design Museum.