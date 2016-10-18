Diaporama : Luana Belmondo : Mamie gaga, elle célèbre son petit-fils Vahé (1 mois) en photo

1 / 18
Luana Belmondo : Mamie gaga, elle célèbre son petit-fils Vahé (1 mois) en photo
2 / 18
Paul et Luana Belmondo - 1000ème représentation de la pièce "Faux British" au théâtre Saint-Georges à Paris. © Marc Ausset-Lacroix/Bestimage
3 / 18
Luana Belmondo a souhaité un bon premier mois à son petit-fils, Vahé. @ Instagram / Luana Belmondo
4 / 18
Luana Belmondo a souhaité un bon premier mois à son petit-fils, Vahé. @ Instagram / Luana Belmondo
5 / 18
Le petit Vahé Belmondo fait le bonheur de ses parents, Alessandro et Méliné, comme de ses grands parents, Paul et Luana. @ Instagram / Méliné Ristiguian
6 / 18
Luana Belmondo est folle de son petit-fils Vahé. @ Instagram / Luana Belmondo
7 / 18
Le petit Vahé Belmondo fait le bonheur de ses parents, Alessandro et Méliné, comme de ses grands parents, Paul et Luana. @ Instagram / Méliné Ristiguian
8 / 18
Luana Belmondo avec ses fils Giacomo et Alessandro - Luana Belmondo lors du lancement de son livre "Italia mia Luana cuisine Rome" et de l'annonce de la diffusion de la série d'émissions sur la chaîne TV My Cuisine, au restaurant l'Osteria del Vino du marché spacieux Eataly Paris Marais à Paris le 7 novembre 2019. © Tiziano Da Silva - Pierre Perusseau/Bestimage
9 / 18
Alessandro Belmondo, Giacomo Belmondo, Luana Belmondo et Victor Belmondo - Sorties - Obsèques de Jean-Paul Belmondo en l'église Saint-Germain-des-Prés, à Paris le 10 septembre 2021. © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
10 / 18
Paul et Luana Belmondo avec leurs fils Giacomo et Alessandro - Luana Belmondo lors du lancement de son livre "Italia mia Luana cuisine Rome" et de l'annonce de la diffusion de la série d'émissions sur la chaîne TV My Cuisine, au restaurant l'Osteria del Vino du marché spacieux Eataly Paris Marais à Paris le 7 novembre 2019. © Tiziano Da Silva - Pierre Perusseau/Bestimage
11 / 18
Victor Belmondo, Alessandro Belmondo - Sorties - Obsèques de Jean-Paul Belmondo en l'église Saint-Germain-des-Prés, à Paris le 10 septembre 2021. © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
12 / 18
Paul et Luana Belmondo avec leurs fils Giacomo et Alessandro - Luana Belmondo lors du lancement de son livre "Italia mia Luana cuisine Rome" et de l'annonce de la diffusion de la série d'émissions sur la chaîne TV My Cuisine, au restaurant l'Osteria del Vino du marché spacieux Eataly Paris Marais à Paris le 7 novembre 2019. © Tiziano Da Silva - Pierre Perusseau/Bestimage
13 / 18
Alessandro Belmondo au photocall de la soirée "Orange" sur la plage de l'hôtel Majectic lors du 72ème Festival International du Film de Cannes, le 18 mai 2019. © Denis Guignebourg/Bestimage
14 / 18
Luana Belmondo avec ses fils Giacomo Belmondo, Victor Belmondo et Alessandro Belmondo à l'after-party du film "Mon Bébé" au Buddha-Bar à Paris, France, le 11 mars 2019. Un évènement organisé par Five Eyes production. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
15 / 18
Paul Belmondo et sa femme Luana - Générale de la pièce "Le Banquet" au théâtre du Rond-Point à Paris le 11 octobre 2018. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
16 / 18
Paul Belmondo et Luana lors de la première du film "Vice" à Paris le 7 février 2019. © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Premiere of the movie Vice in Paris on february 7th 2019
Premiere of the movie Vice in Paris on february 7th 2019
17 / 18
Paul Belmondo et sa femme Luana Belmondo - 35ème cérémonie de remise des grands prix du Festival Automobile International à l'hôtel National des Invalides à Paris, le 28 janvier 2020. © Veeren/Bestimage
People attend the 35th International Automobile Festival : Photocall held at the Hotel des Invalides on January 28th, 2020 in Paris, France
People attend the 35th International Automobile Festival : Photocall held at the Hotel des Invalides on January 28th, 2020 in Paris, France
18 / 18
Exclusif - Paul et Luana Belmondo - Luana Belmondo lors du lancement de son livre "Italia mia Luana cuisine Rome" et de l'annonce de la diffusion de la série d'émissions sur la chaîne TV My Cuisine, au restaurant l'Osteria del Vino du marché spacieux Eataly Paris Marais à Paris le 7 novembre 2019. © Tiziano Da Silva - Pierre Perusseau/Bestimage
(No Web - pour suisse et Belgique)
Exclusive - For Germany call for price - Luana Belmondo at the launch of her book "Italia mia Luana cuisine Rome" and the announcement of the broadcast of the series of programs on the TV channel My Cuisine, at the restaurant Osteria del Vino of the spacious market Eataly Paris Marais in Paris on November 7, 2019.
(No Web - pour suisse et Belgique)
Exclusive - For Germany call for price - Luana Belmondo at the launch of her book "Italia mia Luana cuisine Rome" and the announcement of the broadcast of the series of programs on the TV channel My Cuisine, at the restaurant Osteria del Vino of the spacious market Eataly Paris Marais in Paris on November 7, 2019.