Diaporama : Marina Foïs, Leïla Bekhti et Léa Seydoux magistrales chez Vuitton face à Lena Situations sobre et sage

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Marina Foïs, Leïla Bekhti et Léa Seydoux magistrales chez Vuitton face à Lena Situations sobre et sage
1 / 29
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
2 / 29
Léna Situations (Mahfouf) - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Léna Situations (Mahfouf) - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
3 / 29
Léa Seydoux - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Léa Seydoux - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
4 / 29
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
5 / 29
Leïla Bekhti - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Leïla Bekhti - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
6 / 29
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
7 / 29
Léa Seydoux - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Léa Seydoux - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
8 / 29
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
9 / 29
Leïla Bekhti - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Leïla Bekhti - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
10 / 29
Léa Seydoux - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Léa Seydoux - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
11 / 29
Marina Foïs - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Marina Foïs - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
12 / 29
Emma Chamberlain et Léna Situations (Mahfouf) - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Emma Chamberlain et Léna Situations (Mahfouf) - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
13 / 29
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
14 / 29
Leïla Bekhti - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Leïla Bekhti - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
15 / 29
Léa Seydoux - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Léa Seydoux - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
16 / 29
Marina Foïs - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Marina Foïs - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
17 / 29
Frédéric Arnault, Bernard Arnault, Nicolas Ghesquière, Jean Arnault et Alexandre Arnault posent après le Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage
Frédéric Arnault, Bernard Arnault, Nicolas Ghesquière, Jean Arnault et Alexandre Arnault posent après le Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
18 / 29
Léa Seydoux et Nicolas Ghesquière posent après le Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage
Léa Seydoux et Nicolas Ghesquière posent après le Défilé de mode Louis Vuitton, Prêt-à-porter Printemps / Eté 2023 dans le cadre de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 04 Octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde / Bertrand Rindoff / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
19 / 29
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf) - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf) - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
20 / 29
Semi-exclusif - Marina Fois et Nicolas Ghesquière - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Semi-exclusif - Marina Fois et Nicolas Ghesquière - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
21 / 29
Leïla Bekhti - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Leïla Bekhti - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
22 / 29
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Marina Foïs - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
23 / 29
Léna Situations (Mahfouf) - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Léna Situations (Mahfouf) - Arrivées au défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Veeren-Clovis
24 / 29
Nicolas Ghesquière - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Nicolas Ghesquière - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
25 / 29
Marina Foïs - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Marina Foïs - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
26 / 29
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf) - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf) - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
27 / 29
Bernard Arnault - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Bernard Arnault - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
28 / 29
Léa Seydoux - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Léa Seydoux - Photocall du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
29 / 29
Frédéric Arnault, Bernard Arnault, Nicolas Ghesquière, Jean Arnault et Alexandre Arnault - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage
Frédéric Arnault, Bernard Arnault, Nicolas Ghesquière, Jean Arnault et Alexandre Arnault - Greeting du défilé Louis Vuitton Collection Femme Prêt-à-porter Printemps/Eté 2023 lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 4 octobre 2022. © Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Olivier Borde/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
