Diaporama : Mort d'Olivia Newton-John : La mystérieuse disparition de son ex refait surface...

Diaporama Mort d'Olivia Newton-John : La mystérieuse disparition de son ex refait surface...
1 / 11
Mort d'Olivia Newton-John : La mystérieuse disparition de son ex refait surface...
2 / 11
Patrick McDermott et Olivia Newton-John
Patrick McDermott et Olivia Newton-John
3 / 11
Patrick McDermott et Olivia Newton-John en 2005
Patrick McDermott et Olivia Newton-John en 2005
4 / 11
Le dernier endroit où a été vu Patrick McDermott, l&#039;ancien compagnon d&#039;Olivia Newton-John qui a mystérieusement disparu en 2005. San Pedro marina
Le dernier endroit où a été vu Patrick McDermott, l'ancien compagnon d'Olivia Newton-John qui a mystérieusement disparu en 2005. San Pedro marina
5 / 11
Le dernier endroit où a été vu Patrick McDermott, l&#039;ancien compagnon d&#039;Olivia Newton-John qui a mystérieusement disparu en 2005. San Pedro marina
Le dernier endroit où a été vu Patrick McDermott, l'ancien compagnon d'Olivia Newton-John qui a mystérieusement disparu en 2005. San Pedro marina
6 / 11
Archives - Olivia Newton-John est décédée à l&#039;âge de 73 ans. L’actrice et chanteuse australienne est « décédée paisiblement dans son ranch en Californie du Sud ce matin, entourée par sa famille et ses amis », a précisé son mari John Easterling dans un communiqué. Elle luttait depuis 30 ans contre un cancer du sein. Sur la photo : Olivia Newton-John, husband 2008 The Australian actress and singer &quot;passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,&quot; her husband John Easterling said in a statement. She had been battling breast cancer for 30 years.
Archives - Olivia Newton-John est décédée à l'âge de 73 ans. L’actrice et chanteuse australienne est « décédée paisiblement dans son ranch en Californie du Sud ce matin, entourée par sa famille et ses amis », a précisé son mari John Easterling dans un communiqué. Elle luttait depuis 30 ans contre un cancer du sein. Sur la photo : Olivia Newton-John, husband 2008
The Australian actress and singer "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," her husband John Easterling said in a statement. She had been battling breast cancer for 30 years.
7 / 11
Matt Lattanzi (ancien mari de Olivia Newton-John), Chloe Lattanzi avec son compagnon James Driskill et sa mamab Olivia Newton-John - Première du film &quot;Syfy&#039;s &#039;Dead 7&quot; à Los Angeles le 1er avril 2016.
Matt Lattanzi (ancien mari de Olivia Newton-John), Chloe Lattanzi avec son compagnon James Driskill et sa mamab Olivia Newton-John - Première du film "Syfy's 'Dead 7" à Los Angeles le 1er avril 2016.
8 / 11
Patrick McDermott et Olivia Newton-John en 2005
Patrick McDermott et Olivia Newton-John en 2005
9 / 11
Olivia Newton-John et Patrick McDermott lors d&#039;un gala à Los Angeles en 2005
Olivia Newton-John et Patrick McDermott lors d'un gala à Los Angeles en 2005
10 / 11
Olivia Newton-John et son mari John Easterling
Olivia Newton-John et son mari John Easterling
11 / 11
Chloe Rose Lattanzi avec sa mère Olivia Newton-John durant la semaine australienne en 2006
Chloe Rose Lattanzi avec sa mère Olivia Newton-John durant la semaine australienne en 2006
Olivia Newton-John
Voir toutes les photos de Olivia Newton-John
