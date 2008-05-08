Diaporama : Mort d'Olivia Newton-John : La mystérieuse disparition de son ex refait surface...

1 / 11
Mort d'Olivia Newton-John : La mystérieuse disparition de son ex refait surface...
2 / 11
Patrick McDermott et Olivia Newton-John
3 / 11
Patrick McDermott et Olivia Newton-John en 2005
4 / 11
Le dernier endroit où a été vu Patrick McDermott, l'ancien compagnon d'Olivia Newton-John qui a mystérieusement disparu en 2005. San Pedro marina
5 / 11
Le dernier endroit où a été vu Patrick McDermott, l'ancien compagnon d'Olivia Newton-John qui a mystérieusement disparu en 2005. San Pedro marina
6 / 11
Archives - Olivia Newton-John est décédée à l'âge de 73 ans. L’actrice et chanteuse australienne est « décédée paisiblement dans son ranch en Californie du Sud ce matin, entourée par sa famille et ses amis », a précisé son mari John Easterling dans un communiqué. Elle luttait depuis 30 ans contre un cancer du sein. Sur la photo : Olivia Newton-John, husband 2008
The Australian actress and singer "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," her husband John Easterling said in a statement. She had been battling breast cancer for 30 years.
The Australian actress and singer "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," her husband John Easterling said in a statement. She had been battling breast cancer for 30 years.
7 / 11
Matt Lattanzi (ancien mari de Olivia Newton-John), Chloe Lattanzi avec son compagnon James Driskill et sa mamab Olivia Newton-John - Première du film "Syfy's 'Dead 7" à Los Angeles le 1er avril 2016.
8 / 11
Patrick McDermott et Olivia Newton-John en 2005
9 / 11
Olivia Newton-John et Patrick McDermott lors d'un gala à Los Angeles en 2005
10 / 11
Olivia Newton-John et son mari John Easterling
11 / 11
Chloe Rose Lattanzi avec sa mère Olivia Newton-John durant la semaine australienne en 2006