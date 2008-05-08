Diaporama : Mort d'Olivia Newton-John : La mystérieuse disparition de son ex refait surface...

6 / 11

Archives - Olivia Newton-John est décédée à l'âge de 73 ans. L’actrice et chanteuse australienne est « décédée paisiblement dans son ranch en Californie du Sud ce matin, entourée par sa famille et ses amis », a précisé son mari John Easterling dans un communiqué. Elle luttait depuis 30 ans contre un cancer du sein. Sur la photo : Olivia Newton-John, husband 2008

The Australian actress and singer "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," her husband John Easterling said in a statement. She had been battling breast cancer for 30 years.