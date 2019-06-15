Diaporama : Nikos Aliagas, Vanessa Guide et son beau Hubert... Tous en altitude en plein coeur de Paris !

1 / 21
Nikos Aliagas, Vanessa Guide et son beau Hubert... Tous en altitude en plein coeur de Paris !
Exclusif - Nikos Aliagas à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Vanessa Guide, le chef Rafael Casás et Roxane Mesquida à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Vanessa Guide et son fiancé Hubert à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Vanessa Guide et Roxane Mesquida à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Vanessa Guide à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Roxane Mesquida à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Mentissa à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Lola Le Lann à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Victor et Giacomo Belmondo à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jérôme Niel à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Hafsia Herzi et Roxane Mesquida à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Grégory Fitoussi à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Franck Gastambide à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Franck Gastambide et Alban Lenoir à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Alban Lenoir et Jérôme Niel à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Bérengère Krief à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Franck Gastambide, Nikos Aliagas à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jérôme Niel, le chef Rafael Casás et Alban Lenoir à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Hafsia Herzi, Jérôme Cherpni, directeur général du Pullman Paris Montparnasse et Roxane Mesquida à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Exclusif - Franck Gastambide et Alban Lenoir à la Winter Party au rooftop Skybar Paris à l'hôtel Pullman Montparnasse à Paris le 6 décembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © BestImage, © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage