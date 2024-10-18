Diaporama Obsèques d'Yvan Colonna : grande foule et inhumation dans le caveau familial

1 / 18
Obsèques d'Yvan Colonna : grande foule et inhumation dans le caveau familial
2 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
3 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Photo by Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
4 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Photo by Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
5 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
6 / 18
Yvan Colonna
7 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
8 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
9 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
10 / 18
Yvan Colonna
11 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
12 / 18
Yvan Colonna
13 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
14 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
15 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
16 / 18
Les funérailles d'Yvan Colonna Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
17 / 18
The funeral of Yvan Colonna was celebrated in the Latin church of his family village of Cargese, in Corsica. Hundreds of people gathered around the Colonna family to pay their last respects to the nationalist activist. Before reaching the church, the procession walked through the streets of the village. The burial took place in the strictest privacy in the family chapel at the entrance of the village. March 25, 2022. Photo by Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM
18 / 18
The funeral of Yvan Colonna was celebrated in the Latin church of his family village of Cargese, in Corsica. Hundreds of people gathered around the Colonna family to pay their last respects to the nationalist activist. Before reaching the church, the procession walked through the streets of the village. The burial took place in the strictest privacy in the family chapel at the entrance of the village. March 25, 2022. Photo by Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM