Diaporama Obsèques d'Yvan Colonna : grande foule et inhumation dans le caveau familial

The funeral of Yvan Colonna was celebrated in the Latin church of his family village of Cargese, in Corsica. Hundreds of people gathered around the Colonna family to pay their last respects to the nationalist activist. Before reaching the church, the procession walked through the streets of the village. The burial took place in the strictest privacy in the family chapel at the entrance of the village. March 25, 2022. Photo by Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM