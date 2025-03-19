Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Star Academy
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Patrice Evra, Jeff Bezos et sa compagne... Du beau monde pour l'avant-première d'une saga culte

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Patrice Evra, Jeff Bezos et sa compagne... Du beau monde pour l'avant-première d'une saga culte
1 / 20
Patrice Evra, Jeff Bezos et sa compagne... Du beau monde pour l'avant-première d'une saga culte
2 / 20
Patrice Evra - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres.
Patrice Evra - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres.
3 / 20
Jeff Bezos et sa compagne Lauren Sanchez - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres.
Jeff Bezos et sa compagne Lauren Sanchez - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres.
4 / 20
Jeff Bezos et sa compagne Lauren Sanchez - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Jeff Bezos et sa compagne Lauren Sanchez - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
5 / 20
Patrice Evra - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Patrice Evra - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
6 / 20
Jeff Bezos et sa compagne Lauren Sanchez - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Jeff Bezos et sa compagne Lauren Sanchez - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
7 / 20
Zuri Hall - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Zuri Hall - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
8 / 20
Tyroe Muhafidin - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Tyroe Muhafidin - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
9 / 20
Nazanin Boniadi - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Nazanin Boniadi - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
10 / 20
Jeff Bezos et sa compagne Lauren Sanchez - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Jeff Bezos et sa compagne Lauren Sanchez - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
11 / 20
Sophia Nomvete - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Sophia Nomvete - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
12 / 20
Paul Feig - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Paul Feig - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
13 / 20
Patrice Evra - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Patrice Evra - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
14 / 20
Minnie Driver - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Minnie Driver - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
15 / 20
Jeff Bezos et sa compagne Lauren Sanchez - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Jeff Bezos et sa compagne Lauren Sanchez - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
16 / 20
Morfydd Clark - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Morfydd Clark - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
17 / 20
Ismael Cruz Cordova - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Ismael Cruz Cordova - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
18 / 20
Kaya Scodelario - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Kaya Scodelario - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
19 / 20
Cynthia Addai-Robinson - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Cynthia Addai-Robinson - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
20 / 20
Benjamin Walker, Kaya Scodelario - Photocall de &quot;Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir &quot; (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l&#039;Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
Benjamin Walker, Kaya Scodelario - Photocall de "Le Seigneur des anneaux : Les Anneaux de pouvoir " (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) à l'Odeon, Londres le 30 août 2022.
News essentielles
Mathieu (L'amour est dans le pré) plante Lucile à son mariage à la dernière minute : ce qui a tout chamboulé
11H22
31 Août
Mathieu (L'amour est dans le pré) plante Lucile à son mariage à la dernière minute : ce qui a tout chamboulé
12H29
29 Août
Sophie Marceau : Ses enfants Vincent et Juliette réunis, une belle et très rare photo dévoilée !
07H45
29 Août
Disparition de Jade, 18 ans : Accusée de mentir, sa mère "sans voix" face aux lourdes allégations
06H56
29 Août
Alysson Paradis maman pour la 2e fois : la soeur de Vanessa Paradis a accouché, douce photo avec bébé !
11H52
26 Août
Lucile et Jérôme (L'amour est dans le pré) : Le visage de leur fille dévoilé en vidéo, un jour avant le mariage
11H02
26 Août
Mylène Farmer célibataire depuis peu : ce célèbre réalisateur avec qui elle a formé un couple pendant 20 ans
19H03
25 Août
Kylie Jenner : Le prénom de son fils de 7 mois, changé, enfin révélé ? Un gros indice ne laisse pas de doute...
17H34
25 Août
"Cela a révélé des forces en moi" : Julia Minkowski, la compagne de Benjamin Griveaux, cash sur le scandale

Tapez votre recherche :