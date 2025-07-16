Retour à l'article

Diaporama Presnel Kimpembé trompé par sa compagne Sarah ? Des mots énervés pour (presque) tout clarifier

1 / 15
Presnel Kimpembé trompé par sa compagne Sarah ? Des mots énervés pour (presque) tout clarifier
2 / 15
Presnel Kimpembe et sa compagne Sarah (ici photographiés avec leur fils aîné Kayis) auraient rompu.
Presnel Kimpembe et sa compagne Sarah (ici photographiés avec leur fils aîné Kayis) auraient rompu.
3 / 15
Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé, et leurs deux enfants Kahis et Kahil. Mai 2021.
Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé, et leurs deux enfants Kahis et Kahil. Mai 2021.
4 / 15
Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé. Avril 2021.
Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé. Avril 2021.
5 / 15
Presnel Kimpembe lors du match de football France - Finlande 2-0 en éliminatoires de la Coupe du Monde 2022. Lyon le 7 septembre 2021. © Frédéric Chambert/Panoramic/Bestimage
Presnel Kimpembe lors du match de football France - Finlande 2-0 en éliminatoires de la Coupe du Monde 2022. Lyon le 7 septembre 2021. © Frédéric Chambert/Panoramic/Bestimage
6 / 15
Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé. Juin 2021.
Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé. Juin 2021.
7 / 15
Presnel Kimpembé lors du match de championnat de Ligue 1 Uber Eats opposant le Stade Brestois 29 au Paris Saint-Germain au stade Francis Le Blé à Brest, France, le 20 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur/Panoramic/Bestimage
Presnel Kimpembé lors du match de championnat de Ligue 1 Uber Eats opposant le Stade Brestois 29 au Paris Saint-Germain au stade Francis Le Blé à Brest, France, le 20 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur/Panoramic/Bestimage
8 / 15
Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé. Juin 2021.
Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé. Juin 2021.
9 / 15
Presnel Kimpembé lors du match PSG - Strasbourg au Parc des Princes. Paris, le 14 août 2021. © Elyxandro Cegarra / Panoramic / Bestimage
Presnel Kimpembé lors du match PSG - Strasbourg au Parc des Princes. Paris, le 14 août 2021. © Elyxandro Cegarra / Panoramic / Bestimage
10 / 15
Presnel Kimpembe avec ses deux fils Kayis et Kahil.
Presnel Kimpembe avec ses deux fils Kayis et Kahil.
11 / 15
Presnel Kimpembé lors du match de football France - Suisse au stade Arena Nationala à Bucarest le 28 juin 2021. © Anthony Bibard / FEP/Panoramic / Bestimage
Presnel Kimpembé lors du match de football France - Suisse au stade Arena Nationala à Bucarest le 28 juin 2021. © Anthony Bibard / FEP/Panoramic / Bestimage
12 / 15
Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé, et leur fils Kahlil. Mars 2020.

Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé, et leur fils Kahlil. Mars 2020.

13 / 15
Presnel Kimpembé lors du match Ukraine - France au Stade Olympique de Kiev. Le 4 septembre 2021.
Presnel Kimpembé lors du match Ukraine - France au Stade Olympique de Kiev. Le 4 septembre 2021.
14 / 15
Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé. Avril 2020.

Sarah, la compagne du footballeur Presnel Kimpembé. Avril 2020.

15 / 15
Presnel Kimpembé lors du match Troyes - PSG au Stade de l&#039;Aube à Troyes, le 7 août 2021.
Presnel Kimpembé lors du match Troyes - PSG au Stade de l'Aube à Troyes, le 7 août 2021.
