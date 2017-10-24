Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
Star Academy
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
Bons plans
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Sarah El Haïry en couple avec une femme : la ministre fait son coming out

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Sarah El Haïry en couple avec une femme : la ministre fait son coming out
1 / 44
Sarah El Haïry en couple avec une femme : la ministre fait son coming out
2 / 44
Sarah El Haïry est en couple avec une femme. Sarah El Haïry au premier conseil des ministres du second gouvernement Borne au palais de l&#039;Élysée à Paris. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry est en couple avec une femme. Sarah El Haïry au premier conseil des ministres du second gouvernement Borne au palais de l'Élysée à Paris. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage © BestImage, JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
3 / 44
Sarah El Haïry a accordé une interview à Forbes.fr Sarah El Haïry à la 3ᵉ édition des &quot;Rencontres jeunesse de Matignon&quot;, dans le cadre du Conseil national de la Refondation à Paris le 3 mars 2023. © Pauline Gauer / Pool / Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry a accordé une interview à Forbes.fr Sarah El Haïry à la 3ᵉ édition des "Rencontres jeunesse de Matignon", dans le cadre du Conseil national de la Refondation à Paris le 3 mars 2023. © Pauline Gauer / Pool / Bestimage © BestImage, Pauline Gauer / Pool / Bestimage
4 / 44
Sarah El Haïry a évoqué sa compagne au détour d&#039;une phrase dans une interview pour &quot;Forbes&quot;. Sarah El Haïry au conseil des ministres, au palais de l&#039;Élysée, Paris, le 1er mars 2023 © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry a évoqué sa compagne au détour d'une phrase dans une interview pour "Forbes". Sarah El Haïry au conseil des ministres, au palais de l'Élysée, Paris, le 1er mars 2023 © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage © BestImage, Stephane Lemouton / Bestimage
5 / 44
Sarah El Haïry vit en couple avec une femme. Sarah El Haïry au conseil des ministres, au palais de l&#039;Élysée, Paris, le 1er mars 2023 © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage Sarah El Haïry à l&#039;hôtel de Matignon, à Paris, le 24 novembre 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry vit en couple avec une femme. Sarah El Haïry au conseil des ministres, au palais de l'Élysée, Paris, le 1er mars 2023 © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage Sarah El Haïry à l'hôtel de Matignon, à Paris, le 24 novembre 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage © BestImage, Stephane Lemouton / Bestimage
6 / 44
Sarah El Haïry est la première femme membre du gouvernement en France à révéler son homosexualité. Sarah El Haïry au palais de l&#039;Élysée, Paris, le 31 août 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry est la première femme membre du gouvernement en France à révéler son homosexualité. Sarah El Haïry au palais de l'Élysée, Paris, le 31 août 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage © BestImage, Stephane Lemouton / Bestimage
7 / 44
Sarah El Haïry a confié qu&#039;elle avait du mal à lire les critiques concernant ses proches sur les réseaux sociaux. Sarah El Haïry au palais de l&#039;Élysée à Paris, le 31 août 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry a confié qu'elle avait du mal à lire les critiques concernant ses proches sur les réseaux sociaux. Sarah El Haïry au palais de l'Élysée à Paris, le 31 août 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage © BestImage, Stephane Lemouton / Bestimage
8 / 44
Sarah El Haïry tient à protéger sa famille. Sarah El Haïry au palais de l&#039;Élysée, Paris, le 31 août 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry tient à protéger sa famille. Sarah El Haïry au palais de l'Élysée, Paris, le 31 août 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage © BestImage, Stephane Lemouton / Bestimage
9 / 44
Sarah El Haïry dans la cour du ministère à Paris le 26 août 2022. © Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry dans la cour du ministère à Paris le 26 août 2022. © Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © BestImage, Giancarlo Gorassini/Bestimage
10 / 44
Sarah El Haïry dans la cour du ministère à Paris le 26 août 2022. © Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry dans la cour du ministère à Paris le 26 août 2022. © Giancarlo Gorassini / Bestimage © BestImage, Giancarlo Gorassini/Bestimage
11 / 44
Sarah El Haïry à l&#039;université de la Sorbonne à Paris, France, le 25 août 2022. © Eric Tschaen/Pool/Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry à l'université de la Sorbonne à Paris, France, le 25 août 2022. © Eric Tschaen/Pool/Bestimage © BestImage, Eric Tschaen / Pool / Bestimage
12 / 44
Sarah El Haïry au Sénat à Paris le 6 juillet 2022. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry au Sénat à Paris le 6 juillet 2022. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage © BestImage, JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
13 / 44
Sarah El Hairy au palais de l&#039;Élysée à Paris le 4 juillet 2022. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
Sarah El Hairy au palais de l'Élysée à Paris le 4 juillet 2022. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage © BestImage, JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
14 / 44
Sarah El Haïry au palais de l&#039;Elysée, à Paris, France, le 28 avril 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry au palais de l'Elysée, à Paris, France, le 28 avril 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage © BestImage, Stephane Lemouton / Bestimage
15 / 44
Sarah El Haïry, à Paris, le 31 janvier 2022. © Dominique Jacovides / Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry, à Paris, le 31 janvier 2022. © Dominique Jacovides / Bestimage © BestImage, DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES / BESTIMAGE
16 / 44
Sarah El Haïry nommée au palais de l&#039;Elysée à Paris, le 6 janvier 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage
Sarah El Haïry nommée au palais de l'Elysée à Paris, le 6 janvier 2022. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage © BestImage, Stephane Lemouton / Bestimage
17 / 44
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d&#039;Australie 2023 sur le circuit d&#039;Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d'Australie 2023 sur le circuit d'Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia © BestImage
18 / 44
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d&#039;Australie 2023 sur le circuit d&#039;Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d'Australie 2023 sur le circuit d'Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia © BestImage
19 / 44
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d&#039;Australie 2023 sur le circuit d&#039;Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d'Australie 2023 sur le circuit d'Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia © BestImage
20 / 44
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain -
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain - © BestImage
21 / 44
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB19, portrait LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain -
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB19, portrait LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain - © BestImage
22 / 44
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain -
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain - © BestImage
23 / 44
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, - Les pilotes de F1 se préparent pour le premier Grand Prix de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn), le 2 mars 2023. © Xavi Bonilla / Panoramic / Besitmage F1 drivers are preparing for the first Grand Prix of the season in Sakhir (Bahrain), on March 2, 2023.
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, - Les pilotes de F1 se préparent pour le premier Grand Prix de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn), le 2 mars 2023. © Xavi Bonilla / Panoramic / Besitmage F1 drivers are preparing for the first Grand Prix of the season in Sakhir (Bahrain), on March 2, 2023. © BestImage
24 / 44
Grand prix de Formule 1 du Japon à Suzuka le 9 octobre 2022. © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, portrait in the post race FIA Press Conference during the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022, 18th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from Octobre 7 to 9, 2022 on the Suzuka International Racing Course, in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan -
Grand prix de Formule 1 du Japon à Suzuka le 9 octobre 2022. © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, portrait in the post race FIA Press Conference during the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022, 18th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from Octobre 7 to 9, 2022 on the Suzuka International Racing Course, in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan - © BestImage
25 / 44
Grand prix de Formule 1 du Japon à Suzuka le 9 octobre 2022. © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, portrait in the post race FIA Press Conference during the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022, 18th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from Octobre 7 to 9, 2022 on the Suzuka International Racing Course, in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan -
Grand prix de Formule 1 du Japon à Suzuka le 9 octobre 2022. © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, portrait in the post race FIA Press Conference during the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022, 18th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from Octobre 7 to 9, 2022 on the Suzuka International Racing Course, in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan - © BestImage
26 / 44
Podium du Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de Zandvoort aux Pays-Bas, le 4 septembre 2022. LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari F1-75, portrait at the podium during the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2022, 15th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 2 to 4, 2022 on the Zandvoort Circuit, in Netherlands, Belgium -
Podium du Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de Zandvoort aux Pays-Bas, le 4 septembre 2022. LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari F1-75, portrait at the podium during the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2022, 15th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 2 to 4, 2022 on the Zandvoort Circuit, in Netherlands, Belgium - © BestImage
27 / 44
Charles Leclerc - Essais et qualifications au Grand Prix de Formule 1 d&#039;Italie à Monza le 10 septembre 2022.
Charles Leclerc - Essais et qualifications au Grand Prix de Formule 1 d'Italie à Monza le 10 septembre 2022. © BestImage
28 / 44
Charles Leclerc lors de l&#039;inauguration du centre de performance de lAS Monaco à La Turbie, France, le 5 septembre 2022. © Jean-François Ottonello/Nice Matin/Bestimage Inauguration of the AS Monaco performance center in La Turbie, France, on September 5, 2022.
Charles Leclerc lors de l'inauguration du centre de performance de lAS Monaco à La Turbie, France, le 5 septembre 2022. © Jean-François Ottonello/Nice Matin/Bestimage Inauguration of the AS Monaco performance center in La Turbie, France, on September 5, 2022. © BestImage
29 / 44
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 3 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain -
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 3 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain - © BestImage
30 / 44
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d&#039;Australie 2023 sur le circuit d&#039;Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d'Australie 2023 sur le circuit d'Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia © BestImage
31 / 44
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d&#039;Australie 2023 sur le circuit d&#039;Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d'Australie 2023 sur le circuit d'Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia © BestImage
32 / 44
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d&#039;Australie 2023 sur le circuit d&#039;Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 lors du Grand Prix Formule 1 Rolex d'Australie 2023 sur le circuit d'Albert Park à Melbourne, Austalie, le 2 avril 2023. © DPPI/Panoramic/Bestimage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia © BestImage
33 / 44
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain -
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain - © BestImage
34 / 44
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB19, portrait LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain -
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB19, portrait LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain - © BestImage
35 / 44
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain -
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 2 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain - © BestImage
36 / 44
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, - Les pilotes de F1 se préparent pour le premier Grand Prix de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn), le 2 mars 2023. © Xavi Bonilla / Panoramic / Besitmage F1 drivers are preparing for the first Grand Prix of the season in Sakhir (Bahrain), on March 2, 2023.
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, - Les pilotes de F1 se préparent pour le premier Grand Prix de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn), le 2 mars 2023. © Xavi Bonilla / Panoramic / Besitmage F1 drivers are preparing for the first Grand Prix of the season in Sakhir (Bahrain), on March 2, 2023. © BestImage
37 / 44
Grand prix de Formule 1 du Japon à Suzuka le 9 octobre 2022. © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, portrait in the post race FIA Press Conference during the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022, 18th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from Octobre 7 to 9, 2022 on the Suzuka International Racing Course, in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan -
Grand prix de Formule 1 du Japon à Suzuka le 9 octobre 2022. © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, portrait in the post race FIA Press Conference during the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022, 18th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from Octobre 7 to 9, 2022 on the Suzuka International Racing Course, in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan - © BestImage
38 / 44
Grand prix de Formule 1 du Japon à Suzuka le 9 octobre 2022. © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, portrait in the post race FIA Press Conference during the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022, 18th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from Octobre 7 to 9, 2022 on the Suzuka International Racing Course, in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan -
Grand prix de Formule 1 du Japon à Suzuka le 9 octobre 2022. © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, portrait in the post race FIA Press Conference during the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022, 18th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from Octobre 7 to 9, 2022 on the Suzuka International Racing Course, in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan - © BestImage
39 / 44
Podium du Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de Zandvoort aux Pays-Bas, le 4 septembre 2022. LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari F1-75, portrait at the podium during the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2022, 15th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 2 to 4, 2022 on the Zandvoort Circuit, in Netherlands, Belgium -
Podium du Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de Zandvoort aux Pays-Bas, le 4 septembre 2022. LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari F1-75, portrait at the podium during the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2022, 15th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 2 to 4, 2022 on the Zandvoort Circuit, in Netherlands, Belgium - © BestImage
40 / 44
Charles Leclerc - Essais et qualifications au Grand Prix de Formule 1 d&#039;Italie à Monza le 10 septembre 2022.
Charles Leclerc - Essais et qualifications au Grand Prix de Formule 1 d'Italie à Monza le 10 septembre 2022. © BestImage
41 / 44
Charles Leclerc lors de l&#039;inauguration du centre de performance de lAS Monaco à La Turbie, France, le 5 septembre 2022. © Jean-François Ottonello/Nice Matin/Bestimage Inauguration of the AS Monaco performance center in La Turbie, France, on September 5, 2022.
Charles Leclerc lors de l'inauguration du centre de performance de lAS Monaco à La Turbie, France, le 5 septembre 2022. © Jean-François Ottonello/Nice Matin/Bestimage Inauguration of the AS Monaco performance center in La Turbie, France, on September 5, 2022. © BestImage
42 / 44
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 3 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain -
Qualifications - Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) de la saison à Sakhir (Bahreïn) - LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-23, portrait during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, 1st round of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 3 to 5, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain - © BestImage
43 / 44
Podium du Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) d&#039;Abou Dabi, le 20 novembre 2022. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, arrives on the podium
Podium du Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) d'Abou Dabi, le 20 novembre 2022. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, arrives on the podium © BestImage
44 / 44
Podium du Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) d&#039;Abou Dabi, le 20 novembre 2022. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, on the podium
Podium du Grand Prix de Formule 1 (F1) d'Abou Dabi, le 20 novembre 2022. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, on the podium © BestImage
News essentielles
Juan Arbelaez divorcé de Laury Thilleman : il se confie pour la première fois, ce qui l'a
20H19
31 Mar
Juan Arbelaez divorcé de Laury Thilleman : il se confie pour la première fois, ce qui l'a "sauvé"
18H06
31 Mar
Marlène Schiappa en couverture de Playboy : ces photos qui font déjà beaucoup parler, un projet assumé
18H05
31 Mar
Vanessa Demouy enfin divorcée de Philippe Lellouche 6 ans après leur rupture, elle raconte son grand soulagement
15H34
31 Mar
PHOTOS Sophie Marceau ultra élégante : très rare sortie avec son fils, le charmant Vincent à l'allure de Mousquetaire
15H12
31 Mar
Obsèques de Marion Game : Gérard Hernandez, abattu, fait parvenir un beau cadeau lors de la cérémonie
18H37
29 Mar
Baptiste Giabiconi bientôt papa ! Gros mystère sur l'identité de sa compagne, qui dévoile son ventre rond
13H13
28 Mar
Marion Game, grand-mère peu présente : son petit-fils Aurélien partage une tendre photo, l'amour malgré tout
17H19
27 Mar
Achraf Hakimi bien séparé de sa femme : Hiba Abouk "obligée" de briser le silence, elle digère le "choc"

Tapez votre recherche :