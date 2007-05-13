Diaporama Scarlett Johansson et son mari Colin Jost totalement décalés : cette vidéo du couple fait le buzz !

1 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d'une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
Scarlett Johansson et son mari Colin Jost au photocall de la cérémonie de la 35ème édition des prix American Cinematheque Awards à Los Angeles le 18 novembre 2021.
Scarlett Johansson et son fiancé Colin Jost - 92e cérémonie des Oscars 2020 au Hollywood and Highland à Los Angeles, le 9 février 2020.
Scarlett Johansson et son fiancé Colin Jost - Photocall de la 77e cérémonie annuelle des Golden Globe Awards au Beverly Hilton Hotel à Los Angeles, le 5 janvier 2020.
Scarlett Johansson et son fiancé Colin Jost - 26e cérémonie annuelle des "Screen Actors Guild Awards" ("SAG Awards") au "Shrine Auditorium" à Los Angeles, le 19 janvier 2020. © Kevin Sullivan via ZUMA Wire / Bestimage
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost - Première de "Avengers: Infinity War" au théâtre El Capitan à Hollywood, le 23 avril 2018. © Chris Delmas/Bestimage