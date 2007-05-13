Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
NEWSLETTER
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Scarlett Johansson et son mari Colin Jost totalement décalés : cette vidéo du couple fait le buzz !

1 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d'une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
2 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d&#039;une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d'une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
3 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d&#039;une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d'une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
4 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d&#039;une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d'une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
5 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d&#039;une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d'une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
6 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d&#039;une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost sont les héros d'une nouvelle publicité Amazon pour le Super Bowl.
7 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son mari Colin Jost au photocall de la cérémonie de la 35ème édition des prix American Cinematheque Awards à Los Angeles le 18 novembre 2021.
Scarlett Johansson et son mari Colin Jost au photocall de la cérémonie de la 35ème édition des prix American Cinematheque Awards à Los Angeles le 18 novembre 2021.

8 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son fiancé Colin Jost - 92e cérémonie des Oscars 2020 au Hollywood and Highland à Los Angeles, le 9 février 2020.
Scarlett Johansson et son fiancé Colin Jost - 92e cérémonie des Oscars 2020 au Hollywood and Highland à Los Angeles, le 9 février 2020.
9 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son mari Colin Jost au photocall de la cérémonie de la 35ème édition des prix American Cinematheque Awards à Los Angeles le 18 novembre 2021.
Scarlett Johansson et son mari Colin Jost au photocall de la cérémonie de la 35ème édition des prix American Cinematheque Awards à Los Angeles le 18 novembre 2021.

10 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son mari Colin Jost au photocall de la cérémonie de la 35ème édition des prix American Cinematheque Awards à Los Angeles le 18 novembre 2021.
Scarlett Johansson et son mari Colin Jost au photocall de la cérémonie de la 35ème édition des prix American Cinematheque Awards à Los Angeles le 18 novembre 2021.

11 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son fiancé Colin Jost - Photocall de la 77e cérémonie annuelle des Golden Globe Awards au Beverly Hilton Hotel à Los Angeles, le 5 janvier 2020.
Scarlett Johansson et son fiancé Colin Jost - Photocall de la 77e cérémonie annuelle des Golden Globe Awards au Beverly Hilton Hotel à Los Angeles, le 5 janvier 2020.
12 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son fiancé Colin Jost - 26e cérémonie annuelle des &quot;Screen Actors Guild Awards&quot; (&quot;SAG Awards&quot;) au &quot;Shrine Auditorium&quot; à Los Angeles, le 19 janvier 2020. © Kevin Sullivan via ZUMA Wire / Bestimage
Scarlett Johansson et son fiancé Colin Jost - 26e cérémonie annuelle des "Screen Actors Guild Awards" ("SAG Awards") au "Shrine Auditorium" à Los Angeles, le 19 janvier 2020. © Kevin Sullivan via ZUMA Wire / Bestimage
13 / 13
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost - Première de &quot;Avengers: Infinity War&quot; au théâtre El Capitan à Hollywood, le 23 avril 2018. © Chris Delmas/Bestimage
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost - Première de "Avengers: Infinity War" au théâtre El Capitan à Hollywood, le 23 avril 2018. © Chris Delmas/Bestimage
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Voir toutes les photos de Scarlett Johansson
Voir toutes les vidéos de Scarlett Johansson
News essentielles
Gaspard Ulliel : Qui était sa dernière compagne Vicky Krieps, passée inaperçue aux obsèques ?
16H52
07 Fév
Gaspard Ulliel : Qui était sa dernière compagne Vicky Krieps, passée inaperçue aux obsèques ?
16H40
07 Fév
Maïa Mazaurette (Quotidien) inquiète : son père malade a disparu, elle lance un appel à l'aide
13H05
07 Fév
Gérard Darmon "victime d'un torrent de haine" après ses attaques contre Edwy Plenel ? Il en remet une couche !
07H01
07 Fév
Kylie Jenner est maman pour la 2e fois : Première photo !
18H34
04 Fév
Bernard Pivot hospitalisé en secret depuis 1 mois : il serait "très affaibli"
16H00
04 Fév
Nabilla est enceinte de son 2e enfant ! Officialisation avec l'échographie du bébé
12H00
04 Fév
Obsèques de Thierry Mugler : Cindy Sander accablée par le deuil, mais flamboyante, en son honneur
11H32
04 Fév
Obsèques de Thierry Mugler : son compagnon effondré, la famille face au deuil

Tapez votre recherche :