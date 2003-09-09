Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Diaporama : Serena Williams tire sa révérence : les larmes de la championne pour son dernier match.. ou pas !

Diaporama Serena Williams tire sa révérence : les larmes de la championne pour son dernier match.. ou pas !
1 / 21
Serena Williams tire sa révérence : les larmes de la championne pour son dernier match.. ou pas !
2 / 21
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l&#039;US Open. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/ABACAPRESS.COM
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l'US Open. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/ABACAPRESS.COM
3 / 21
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l&#039;US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l'US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage

4 / 21
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l&#039;US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l'US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage

5 / 21
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l&#039;US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l'US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage

6 / 21
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l&#039;US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l'US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage

7 / 21
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l&#039;US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l'US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage

8 / 21
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l&#039;US Open le 3 septembre 2022.
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l'US Open le 3 septembre 2022.
9 / 21
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l&#039;US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l'US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage

10 / 21
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l&#039;US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l'US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage

11 / 21
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l&#039;US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l'US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage

12 / 21
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l&#039;US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l'US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage

13 / 21
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l&#039;US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Prensa Internacional/Zuma Press/Bestimage
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l'US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Prensa Internacional/Zuma Press/Bestimage

14 / 21
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l&#039;US Open le 2 septembre 2022.
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l'US Open le 2 septembre 2022.
15 / 21
Serena Williams lors du troisième tour de l&#039;US Open le 3 septembre 2022.
Serena Williams lors du troisième tour de l'US Open le 3 septembre 2022.
16 / 21
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l&#039;US Open le 3 septembre 2022.
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l'US Open le 3 septembre 2022.
17 / 21
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l&#039;US Open le 3 septembre 2022.
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l'US Open le 3 septembre 2022.
18 / 21
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l&#039;US Open le 3 septembre 2022.
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l'US Open le 3 septembre 2022.
19 / 21
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l&#039;US Open le 3 septembre 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/ABACAPRESS.COM
Serena Williams après son élimination au troisième tour de l'US Open le 3 septembre 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/ABACAPRESS.COM
20 / 21
Ajla Tomljanovic après sa victoire contre Serena Williams lors du troisième tour de l&#039;US Open. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/ABACAPRESS.COM
Ajla Tomljanovic après sa victoire contre Serena Williams lors du troisième tour de l'US Open. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/ABACAPRESS.COM
21 / 21
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l&#039;US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage
Serena Williams fait ses adieux au tennis après son élimination au troisième tour par A.Tomljanovic (7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1)à l'US Open sur le court Arthur-Ashe à New York City, New York, Etats-Unis, le 2 septembre 2022. © Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Bestimage

Serena Williams
Tapez votre recherche :