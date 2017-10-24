Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Terrible tragédie, un footballeur de Ligue 1 perd sa fille, atteinte d'une maladie incurable

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Terrible tragédie, un footballeur de Ligue 1 perd sa fille, atteinte d'une maladie incurable
1 / 12
Terrible tragédie, un footballeur de Ligue 1 perd sa fille, atteinte d'une maladie incurable
2 / 12
Sergio Ramos (PSG) vs Pierre Lees Melou (Brest) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : PSG vs Brest au Parc des Princes à Paris, France. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage
Sergio Ramos (PSG) vs Pierre Lees Melou (Brest) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : PSG vs Brest au Parc des Princes à Paris, France. © JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, JB Autissier
3 / 12
Wylan Cyprien (OGC Nice) - Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - Walter Benitez (OGC Nice) lors du match de championnat de Ligue 1 Conforama opposant l&#039;OGC Nice à l&#039;AS monaco au stade Allianz Riviera à Nice, France , le 7 mars 2020. Nice a gagné 2-1. © Norbert Scanella/Panoramic/Bestimage
Wylan Cyprien (OGC Nice) - Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - Walter Benitez (OGC Nice) lors du match de championnat de Ligue 1 Conforama opposant l'OGC Nice à l'AS monaco au stade Allianz Riviera à Nice, France , le 7 mars 2020. Nice a gagné 2-1. © Norbert Scanella/Panoramic/Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Norbert Scanella
4 / 12
Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) - Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Nice remporte la victoire face à Lyon (3-2) au Groupama Stadium le 23 mai 2021. © Norbert Scanella / Panoramic / Bestimage
Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) - Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Nice remporte la victoire face à Lyon (3-2) au Groupama Stadium le 23 mai 2021. © Norbert Scanella / Panoramic / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Norbert Scanella
5 / 12
Pierre Lees Melou - Le LOSC (Lille) bat Nice (2-0) au stade Pierre Mauroy à Lille match de Ligue 1 Uber Eats le 1 er mai 2021 © Federic Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Pierre Lees Melou - Le LOSC (Lille) bat Nice (2-0) au stade Pierre Mauroy à Lille match de Ligue 1 Uber Eats le 1 er mai 2021 © Federic Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Federic Pestellini
6 / 12
Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Nice bat Nîmes 2 - 1 au stade Allianz Riviera de Nice le 3 mars 2021. © Norbert Scanella / Panoramic / Bestimage
Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Nice bat Nîmes 2 - 1 au stade Allianz Riviera de Nice le 3 mars 2021. © Norbert Scanella / Panoramic / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Norbert Scanella
7 / 12
Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - L&#039;OM s&#039;impose face à Nice (3 - 2) lors du match de Ligue 1 Uber Eats, le 17 février 2021.
Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - L'OM s'impose face à Nice (3 - 2) lors du match de Ligue 1 Uber Eats, le 17 février 2021. © Purepeople BestImage
8 / 12
Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - L&#039;OM s&#039;impose face à Nice (3 - 2) lors du match de Ligue 1 Uber Eats, le 17 février 2021.
Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - L'OM s'impose face à Nice (3 - 2) lors du match de Ligue 1 Uber Eats, le 17 février 2021. © Purepeople BestImage
9 / 12
Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats Nice / Monaco (1-2) à Nice le 8 novembre 2020 © Norbert Scanella / Panoramic / Bestimage
Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats Nice / Monaco (1-2) à Nice le 8 novembre 2020 © Norbert Scanella / Panoramic / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Norbert Scanella
10 / 12
Pierre lees Melou (OGC Nice) - L&#039;OGC Nice bat le RC Lens (2 - 1) en match de Ligue 1, le 23 août 2020 à Nice.
Pierre lees Melou (OGC Nice) - L'OGC Nice bat le RC Lens (2 - 1) en match de Ligue 1, le 23 août 2020 à Nice. © Purepeople BestImage
11 / 12
Joie - Kasper Dolberg (OGC Nice) - Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) lors du match de championnat de Ligue 1 Conforama opposant l&#039;OGC Nice à l&#039;AS monaco au stade Allianz Riviera à Nice, France , le 7 mars 2020. Nice a gagné 2-1. © Norbert Scanella/Panoramic/Bestimage
Joie - Kasper Dolberg (OGC Nice) - Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) lors du match de championnat de Ligue 1 Conforama opposant l'OGC Nice à l'AS monaco au stade Allianz Riviera à Nice, France , le 7 mars 2020. Nice a gagné 2-1. © Norbert Scanella/Panoramic/Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Norbert Scanella
12 / 12
Pierre Lees Melou - Match de football amical &quot;OGC Nice vs Rennes&quot; (3-2) à Nice. Le 15 août 2020 © Norbert Scanella / Panoramic / Bestimage
Pierre Lees Melou - Match de football amical "OGC Nice vs Rennes" (3-2) à Nice. Le 15 août 2020 © Norbert Scanella / Panoramic / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Norbert Scanella
