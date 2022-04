Diaporama Vladimir Poutine : Ses filles Maria et Katerina sanctionnées !

11 / 12

Vladimir Poutine et son epouse Lioudmila lors d'une ceremonie au Kremlin a Moscou le 7 mai 2012

MOSCOW, RUSSIA. MAY 7, 2012. Vladimir Putin with wife Lyudmila attends a service at the Annunciation Cathedral following a ceremony of his inauguration as President of Russia at the Kremlin. (Photo ITAR-TASS / Alexei Nikolsky)