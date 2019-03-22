Retour à l'article

Diaporama Willie Garson : Mort à 57 ans de l'inoubliable Stanford de Sex and the City

1 / 13
Willie Garson : Mort à 57 ans de l'inoubliable Stanford de Sex and the City
2 / 13
Willie Garson - Soirée et dîner de gala &quot;The alliance for children&#039;s right&quot; au Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Willie Garson - Soirée et dîner de gala "The alliance for children's right" au Beverly Hilton Hotel.

3 / 13
Willie Garson, Kristin Davis, Darren Starr - Tournage de &quot;And Just Like That...&quot;, une nouvelle saison de la série &quot;Sex and the City&quot;. New York, le 12 juillet 2021.
Willie Garson, Kristin Davis, Darren Starr - Tournage de "And Just Like That...", une nouvelle saison de la série "Sex and the City". New York, le 12 juillet 2021.
4 / 13
Willie Garson dans les rues de Park City lors du Festival du Film de Sundance en Utah, le 22 janvier 2017.
Willie Garson dans les rues de Park City lors du Festival du Film de Sundance en Utah, le 22 janvier 2017.
5 / 13
Willie Garson jouait Stanford Blatch dans la série &quot;Sex and the city&quot;.
Willie Garson jouait Stanford Blatch dans la série "Sex and the city".
6 / 13
Willie Garson - 21e dîner annuel &quot;The Alliance For Children&#039;s Rights&quot; à l&#039;hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 7 mars 2013.
Willie Garson - 21e dîner annuel "The Alliance For Children's Rights" à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 7 mars 2013.
7 / 13
Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film &quot;Sex in the city&quot;.
Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex in the city".
8 / 13
Willie Garson jouait Stanford Blatch dans la série &quot;Sex and the city&quot;.
Willie Garson jouait Stanford Blatch dans la série "Sex and the city".
9 / 13
Willie Garson - Tournoi de Poker &quot;Brad Garret&#039;s Maximum Hope Foundation&quot; au Grand Hotel et Casino MGM de Las Vegas. Le 22 septembre 2012.

Willie Garson - Tournoi de Poker "Brad Garret's Maximum Hope Foundation" au Grand Hotel et Casino MGM de Las Vegas. Le 22 septembre 2012.

10 / 13
Matthew Bomer, Bridget Regan, Willie Garson - Tournage de la série &quot;White Collar&quot; (FBI : Duo très spécial) à New York, le 15 août 2013.
Matthew Bomer, Bridget Regan, Willie Garson - Tournage de la série "White Collar" (FBI : Duo très spécial) à New York, le 15 août 2013.
11 / 13
Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film &quot;Sex in the city&quot;.

Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex in the city".

12 / 13
Willie Garson - The Paley Center for Media Presents &quot;White Collar&quot; à Beverly Hills. Le 6 avril 2010.

Willie Garson - The Paley Center for Media Presents "White Collar" à Beverly Hills. Le 6 avril 2010.

13 / 13
Willie Garson - Première du film &quot;The last mogul&quot; à Los Angeles. Le 23 juin 2005.

Willie Garson - Première du film "The last mogul" à Los Angeles. Le 23 juin 2005.

Sex and the City
Sex and the City
Tapez votre recherche :