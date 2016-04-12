Retour à l'article

Diaporama Zlatan Ibrahimovic flambe pour ses 40 ans : il s'offre un cadeau clinquant... hors de prix !

1 / 13
Zlatan Ibrahimovic flambe pour ses 40 ans : il s'offre un cadeau clinquant... hors de prix !
2 / 13
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match de football entre le Milan AC et Benevento (2-0) à Milan. © Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match de football entre le Milan AC et Benevento (2-0) à Milan. © Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media
3 / 13
La nouvelle Ferrari couleur or de Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
La nouvelle Ferrari couleur or de Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
4 / 13
Zlatan Ibrahimovic avant le match de serie A opposant l&#039;AC Milan à la Lazio Rome&quot; au stade Giuseppe Meazz à Milan, Italie, le 12 septembre 2021. © Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic avant le match de serie A opposant l'AC Milan à la Lazio Rome" au stade Giuseppe Meazz à Milan, Italie, le 12 septembre 2021. © Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage
5 / 13
Illustrations de Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match &quot;AC Milan - Lazio Rome&quot; à Milan, le 12 septembre 2021.
Illustrations de Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match "AC Milan - Lazio Rome" à Milan, le 12 septembre 2021.
6 / 13
Zlatan Ibrahimovic avant le match de serie A opposant l&#039;AC Milan à la Lazio Rome&quot; au stade Giuseppe Meazz à Milan, Italie, le 12 septembre 2021. © Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic avant le match de serie A opposant l'AC Milan à la Lazio Rome" au stade Giuseppe Meazz à Milan, Italie, le 12 septembre 2021. © Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage
7 / 13
Illustrations de Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match &quot;AC Milan - Lazio Rome&quot; à Milan, le 12 septembre 2021.
Illustrations de Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match "AC Milan - Lazio Rome" à Milan, le 12 septembre 2021.
8 / 13
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Olivier Giroud marque un doublé lors de son premier match au Milan AC contre Cagliari (4-1) tandis que l&#039;ancien gardien de but du Losc, Mike Maignan a bien défendu la cage de son nouveau club. Milan. Le 29 août 2021.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Olivier Giroud marque un doublé lors de son premier match au Milan AC contre Cagliari (4-1) tandis que l'ancien gardien de but du Losc, Mike Maignan a bien défendu la cage de son nouveau club. Milan. Le 29 août 2021.
9 / 13
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match &quot;AC Milan - Lazio Rome&quot; à Milan, le 12 septembre 2021.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match "AC Milan - Lazio Rome" à Milan, le 12 septembre 2021.
10 / 13
Semi-Exclusif - Zlatan Ibrahimovic retourne sur son yacht après le déjeuner à Ibiza, le 30 juin 2021.
Semi-Exclusif - Zlatan Ibrahimovic retourne sur son yacht après le déjeuner à Ibiza, le 30 juin 2021.
11 / 13
Archive - Zlatan Ibrahimovic. © Prensa Internacional via ZUMA Wire/Bestimage
Archive - Zlatan Ibrahimovic. © Prensa Internacional via ZUMA Wire/Bestimage
12 / 13
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match de la Ligue Europa opposant l&#039;AC Milan à l&#039;Étoile rouge de Belgrade au stade Giuseppe-Meazza à Milan, Italie, le 25 février 2021. Le match s&#039;est terminé par un match nul 1-1. © Images Sport/Panoramic/Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match de la Ligue Europa opposant l'AC Milan à l'Étoile rouge de Belgrade au stade Giuseppe-Meazza à Milan, Italie, le 25 février 2021. Le match s'est terminé par un match nul 1-1. © Images Sport/Panoramic/Bestimage
13 / 13
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match de la Ligue Europa opposant l&#039;AC Milan à l&#039;Étoile rouge de Belgrade au stade Giuseppe-Meazza à Milan, Italie, le 25 février 2021. Le match s&#039;est terminé par un match nul 1-1. © Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic lors du match de la Ligue Europa opposant l'AC Milan à l'Étoile rouge de Belgrade au stade Giuseppe-Meazza à Milan, Italie, le 25 février 2021. Le match s'est terminé par un match nul 1-1. © Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
