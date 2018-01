Fashion Week : Une créatrice emploie une insulte raciste

Racism and ignorance is real. Just sayin'! It's 2018, people! Can't wait for Lena Dunham Apology Generator to write the very sincere apology letter, you know the one that says she's not racist because she knows a black musician! #ToneDeaf #Ignorance #Horrible

A post shared by Bryanboy (@bryanboycom) on Jan 23, 2018 at 3:24am PST