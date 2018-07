Geraint Thomas : Vainqueur du Tour de France, félicité par son épouse

Don't know what to say... what a day! A dream come true. When it comes to cycling, we've had our fair share of lows but with the help of so many amazing friends, family and teammates we've put the pieces back together and never ever given up hope that one day it would all come together. @geraintthomas86 I'm beyond proud, what a journey a massive thank you for al the well wishes, we will celebrate for you all tonight and finally DREAMS COME TRUE

A post shared by @ saraels90 on Jul 29, 2018 at 3:41am PDT