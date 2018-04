Jenna Dewan : Rayonnante pour sa première apparition publique depuis son divorce

@jennadewan was a vision at the St.Jude's Children Hospital Gala donning a @zuhairmuradofficial dress with a feather trimmed cape. Are you feeling her look? #fashionbombdaily #celebritystyle #instastyle #instafashion #fashion #style #jennadewan #zuhairmurad #stjudeschildrenshospital #realstyle

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily) on Apr 21, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT