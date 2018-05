Kristen Stewart : Maquillée pour briller au gala de l'amfAR, elle fait sensation

#CHANELinCannes - All that glitters isn't gold... #KristenStewart ready to attend the opening of this year's Cannes Film Festival with dark grey eye makeup look created by CHANEL. Start with LES BEIGES Sheer Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer in Medium Light and a touch of JOUES CONTRASTE in Rose Initial on cheeks for a naturally sophisticated complexion. Then mix Exclusive Creation CLAT NIGMATIQUE and OMBRE PREMIRE in Noir Ptrole and apply to lids before adding glitter for a shimmering look. Add definition with SIGNATURE DE CHANEL in Noir on lash lines and LE VOLUME DE CHANEL in Noir on lashes. --- #Cannes2018 #Eyes #Grey #Makeup #CreateYourself #ChanelBeauty #ChanelMakeup

