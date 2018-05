Selena Gomez : Après une cure, la chanteuse ne boit plus une goutte d'alcool

Yesterday @amyschumer sent me her new movie I Feel Pretty (its because I'm obsessed with her) this movie is so important to watch. I encourage all my ladies out there to go with your girls and watch! We used to live in a time where we would say "I can't wait to BE older" to now being a generation that wants to LOOK like an adult without understanding the responsibility or who we truly are on the inside sometimes. I know I can relate for sure! GO WATCH!! It's our modern day 13 going on 30!!! #notgettingpaidtosaythis #truth

