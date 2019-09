Gigi et Bella Hadid en deuil : leur grand-mère est morte d'un cancer

View this post on Instagram

Our beautiful Oma has been laid to rest peacefully. Finally able to be without pain...My spirit animal, idol, twin. I am so grateful for the backbone that was built by her, and for giving birth to my best friend and my everything @yolanda.hadid She taught me so much about strength, humor, grace, attitude, love...I Can't think about never being able to hug her again. But I do like to think that she is flying high with our Opa, happy, in heaven.. We feel you all around us ... Rest In Peace Queen VDH.