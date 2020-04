Iskra Lawrence enceinte : le mannequin accouchera chez elle

View this post on Instagram

Some of you know I'm having a Home Water BirthI've been getting tons of Qs so I've made a YouTube vidlink in my bio to watch Sharing everything from, cost of midwife + equipment we've purchased to the whole procedure and postpartum. I am grateful I've always wanted a home birth (my mom didn't use drugs/ epidural so I'm down for the challenge) and I know with everything going on right now more of you maybe considering it instead of hospital so I hope this video helps you feel a bit more informed and if you're not preggo it might still be interesting especially seeing @philipapayne blow up the birthing pool with all the bits and bobs Also sending love to all the infertility warriors I know that many of you have had your appointments cancelled or postponed and my prayers are with you. Ps as I'm sure you'll be asking in the comments my lil fit is from @bumpbiddy . . . #youtube #homebirth #midwife #waterbirth #preggo #pregnancy #pregnantfashion #pregnancystyle #preggolife #9months