Kaia Gerber : Nouveau look pour la fille de Cindy Crawford

the news of Toyin Salau's death completely breaks me. she vocally advocated for Black lives. she was 19, only one year older than me. last week, she tweeted about her experience being sexually assaulted - then she went missing. her body was found this morning. this is murder. Toyin should not be dead for speaking up. she should not be dead for being Black. she was subjected to abuse and failed by the community and by the system over and over. there is no way to justify this. do not comment below with anything other than love and support for this beautiful young woman who was standing up for equality, injustice, and a better world for Black women and for all girls struggling in this country. SAY HER NAME. DO NOT STOP. #toyinsalau #justicefortoyin, rest in power