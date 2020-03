Kate Middleton : Après le vert, place au fuchsia avec le prince William

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were welcomed by the Irish Tnaiste Simon Coveney to a reception in the @moli_museum in Dublin. Speaking this evening, The Duke said: "I am confident that friendship, understanding and a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future will ensure that the unique and precious bond between our people is not broken. My family is determined to continue playing our part in protecting, preserving and strengthening that bond". Swipe to see more from this evening's reception. #RoyalVisitIreland