Katie Price volée et piratée par son ex : la police intervient

Exclusif - Katie Price (Jordan) suit un stage d'apprentissage d'auto-défense, suite au braquage qu'elle a subi en Afrique du Sud en mars dernier. Le 31 juillet 2019 Exclusive - For Germany Call for price - On July 31st 2019. Katie Price aka Jordan goes through intensive drill manoeuvres using a security firm supplying security dogs, Katie brought a menacing looking German Shepherd dog called Blade from the company Protective Dogs Worldwide. In light of her ordeal in the hands of a reported ambush by carjackers while out in South Africa the incident has clearly had an effect on Katie as she gets well prepared in case such incidents happen again. With the firm providing men in balaclavas, they started work with a training assessment on the glamour model by holding Katie around the throat in a headlock re-enacting a scene from a burglary at Katie's home and to test how the dog will react under an extreme situation. A frightened looking Katie along with her daughter Princess Tiaamii seemed to be in the firing line with Blade reacting well to the incident as all good protective dogs should do.04/08/2019 -