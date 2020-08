Lily-Rose Depp très tactile avec une amie : elle l'embrasse à pleine bouche

View this post on Instagram

It's a bittersweet birthday. I spent 5 months of this year in a psychiatric program at McLean Hospital. My time in treatment was incredibly painful but not as dark as my life had become. Before I left, there were many days I wasn't able to get out of bed and seriously considered jumping off my balcony. My life in New York was filled with daily attempts to escape my mind. I took a leap of faith to stop everything and just sit still with myself. Thankful for another year around the sun & all the love and support. It means the world to me. Proud to be able to share this openly and express a very happy birthday to myself indeed