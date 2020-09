Natalia Vodianova et Antoine Arnault : Première Fashion Week depuis le mariage

View this post on Instagram

With the #DiorSS21 collection, @MariaGraziaChiuri rethought the role of clothes at the present time and how they interact with the body, exploring the possibilities of cutting and garments that float voluminously around or softly wrap the wearer. Unveiled in a darkened show set illuminated by an installation by the Italian visual artist Lucia Marcucci, and accompanied by the sounds of 'Sangu di Rosa', a choral work by Lucia Ronchetti performed live by Sequenza 9.3, ancestral and innovatively modern techniques - from warp-printing to tie-dye - are embraced in a panoply of exquisite hues and textures.