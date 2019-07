Will Smith : Géniale égérie de Moncler, sa grande première dans la mode

View this post on Instagram

When I got the call from @Moncler that they wanted me to be THE FACE of a FASHION campaign I was like... "These jokaz must be CRAZY." I've always dug their gear. So I listened to their ideas. Then I was like... "That might be GENIUS." I started pondering the Relationship between Crazy & Genius and I got more & more intrigued. Real Dreamers ALWAYS get called Crazy! I started to wonder... "Are Geniuses born Crazy?! Or can we all get some? :-) #GENIUSISBORNCRAZY