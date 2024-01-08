Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Diaporama : "Il ne changera pas !" : Adixia séparée de Simon Castaldi, elle confirme et balance sur son ex

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama "Il ne changera pas !" : Adixia séparée de Simon Castaldi, elle confirme et balance sur son ex
1 / 13
"Il ne changera pas !" : Adixia séparée de Simon Castaldi, elle confirme et balance sur son ex
2 / 13
Adixia et Simon Castaldi. Instagram.
Adixia et Simon Castaldi. Instagram. © Purepeople Instagram, Simon Castaldi
3 / 13
Adixia et Simon sont actuellement à l&#039;affiche de l&#039;émission &quot;Les Cinquante&quot;.
Adixia et Simon sont actuellement à l'affiche de l'émission "Les Cinquante".
4 / 13
Adixia sur Instagram. Le 25 août 2022.
Adixia sur Instagram. Le 25 août 2022. © Purepeople Instagram, Adixia
5 / 13
Adixia et Simon Castaldi au mariage de Nikola Lozina et Laura.
Adixia et Simon Castaldi au mariage de Nikola Lozina et Laura. © Purepeople Instagram
6 / 13
Adixia et Simon Castaldi en couple.
Adixia et Simon Castaldi en couple. © Purepeople Instagram
7 / 13
Adixia sublime sur Instagram.
Adixia sublime sur Instagram. © Purepeople Instagram
8 / 13
Adixia et Simon Castaldi en couple.
Adixia et Simon Castaldi en couple. © Purepeople Instagram
9 / 13
Adixia et Simon Castaldi en couple.
Adixia et Simon Castaldi en couple. © Purepeople Instagram
10 / 13
Adixia en vacances à Amsterdam. Instagram. Le 21 octobre 2022.
Adixia en vacances à Amsterdam. Instagram. Le 21 octobre 2022. © Purepeople Instagram, Adixia
11 / 13
Simon Castaldi embrasse Virginie Conte dans &quot;Le Reste du Monde&quot; - W9
Simon Castaldi embrasse Virginie Conte dans "Le Reste du Monde" - W9 © Purepeople W9
12 / 13
Simon Castaldi a trompé sa compagne Adixia lors du dernier tournage du &quot;Reste du monde&quot; - Instagram.
Simon Castaldi a trompé sa compagne Adixia lors du dernier tournage du "Reste du monde" - Instagram. © Purepeople Instagram
13 / 13
Simon Castaldi sur Instagram. Le 6 juin 2022.
Simon Castaldi sur Instagram. Le 6 juin 2022. © Purepeople Instagram, Simon Castaldi
