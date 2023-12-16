Diaporama : "Un déchirement" : Mort d'un personnage dans Plus belle la vie, une scénariste justifie ce choix

1 / 10
"Un déchirement" : Mort d'un personnage dans Plus belle la vie, une scénariste justifie ce choix
2 / 10
Logo de la série "Plus belle la vie". © Purepeople DR
3 / 10
Marie Réache, Michel Cordes, Anne Decis, Elodie Varlet, Cécilia Hornus, Jérôme Bertin, Marie Mallia, Léa François, Florian Lesieur, Lola Marois, Laurent Kérusoré, Caroline Riou, Eleonore Sarrazin, Horya Benabet, Pierre Martot, Sylvie Flepp, Joakim Latzko, Marwan Berreni, Stéphane Hénon, Tim Rousseau, Thibaud Vaneck PLUS BELLE LA VIE Le festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Christophe Aubert
4 / 10
Michel Cordes (Plus belle la vie) - Le festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Christophe Aubert
5 / 10
Michel Cordes (Plus belle la vie) - Le festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Christophe Aubert
6 / 10
Jérôme Bertin, Michel Cordes, Stéphane Hénon PLUS BELLE LA VIE Le festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Christophe Aubert
7 / 10
Michel Cordes, Marwan Berreni, , Tim Rousseau, Thibaud Vaneck, Pierre Martot, Florian Lesieur, Stéphane Hénon, Jérôme Bertin, Laurent Kérusoré, Marwan Berreni PLUS BELLE LA VIE Le festival de fiction TV de La Rochelle samedi 17 septembre 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Christophe Aubert
8 / 10
Une grande partie du casting de "Plus belle la vie". © Purepeople BestImage
9 / 10
Plusieurs acteurs de "Plus belle la vie" au 46e Festival TV de Monaco. © Purepeople BestImage
10 / 10
Plusieurs acteurs de "Plus belle la vie" au 46e Festival TV de Monaco. © Purepeople BestImage