Diaporama : Alexandra (Koh-Lanta) enceinte : +10kg sur la balance en 3 mois, l'avant/après en images !

1 / 14
Alexandra (Koh-Lanta) enceinte : +10kg sur la balance en 3 mois, l'avant/après en images !
2 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
3 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
4 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
5 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
6 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
7 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
8 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
9 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
10 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
11 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
12 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
13 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.
14 / 14
Alexandra, aventurière de "Koh-Lanta", est enceinte de son troisième enfant.