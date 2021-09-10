Accueil
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Biggie, assassiné il y a 24 ans : que devient sa fille T'yanna Wallace ?

1 / 14
Biggie, assassiné il y a 24 ans : que devient sa fille T'yanna Wallace ?
2 / 14
T'yanna Wallace, la fille de Notorious B.I.G, prend la pose sur Instagram.
3 / 14
Notorious B.I.G - RIP Session 1
Notorious B.I.G - RIP Session 1
4 / 14
T'yanna Wallace, la fille de Notorious B.I.G, prend la pose sur Instagram.
5 / 14
Christopher Jordan Wallace à la soirée Billboard awards 2017 au T-Mobile Arena dans le Nevada, le 21 mai 2017 © Chris Delmas/Bestimage People at the 2017 Billboard awards held at the T-Mobile Arena, May 21, 2017
Christopher Jordan Wallace à la soirée Billboard awards 2017 au T-Mobile Arena dans le Nevada, le 21 mai 2017 © Chris Delmas/Bestimage
People at the 2017 Billboard awards held at the T-Mobile Arena, May 21, 2017
6 / 14
T'yanna Wallace, la fille de Notorious B.I.G, prend la pose sur Instagram.
7 / 14
Notorious B.I.G greatest hits
Notorious B.I.G greatest hits
8 / 14
T'yanna Wallace, la fille de Notorious B.I.G, prend la pose sur Instagram.
9 / 14
Notorious B.I.G
Notorious B.I.G
10 / 14
Notorious B.I.G et Puff Daddy
Notorious B.I.G et Puff Daddy
11 / 14
Notorious B.I.G avec 2pac en 1993
Notorious B.I.G avec 2pac en 1993
12 / 14
Voletta Wallace la maman de Biggie
Voletta Wallace la maman de Biggie
13 / 14
T'yanna Wallace, la fille de Notorious B.I.G, prend la pose sur Instagram.
14 / 14
T'yanna Wallace, la fille de Notorious B.I.G, prend la pose sur Instagram.
