Diaporama : Cannes 2022 : Tilda Swinton divine, Idris Elba amoureux, Alessandra Ambrosio très décolletée et scintillante

Diaporama Cannes 2022 : Tilda Swinton divine, Idris Elba amoureux, Alessandra Ambrosio très décolletée et scintillante
1 / 46
Cannes 2022 : Tilda Swinton divine au côté d'Idris Elba, Alessandra Ambrosio très décolletée et scintillante
2 / 46
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing&quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing" lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

3 / 46
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

4 / 46
Idris Elba et sa femme Sabrina - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Idris Elba et sa femme Sabrina - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

5 / 46
Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

6 / 46
Margaret Sixel, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, George Miller, Augusta Gore, Douglas Mitchell, guest - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Margaret Sixel, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, George Miller, Augusta Gore, Douglas Mitchell, guest - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

7 / 46
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

8 / 46
Liya Kebede - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Liya Kebede - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

9 / 46
Ece Yüksel, Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Ece Yüksel, Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

10 / 46
Jimmy Jean-Louis (habillé par Kiton) - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Jimmy Jean-Louis (habillé par Kiton) - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

11 / 46
Blanca Blanco - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Blanca Blanco - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

12 / 46
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

13 / 46
Patricia Contreras - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Patricia Contreras - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

14 / 46
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

15 / 46
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

16 / 46
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

17 / 46
Ece Yüksel, Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Ece Yüksel, Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

18 / 46
Meredith Mickelson - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Meredith Mickelson - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

19 / 46
Idris Elba - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Idris Elba - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

20 / 46
Idris Elba et sa femme Sabrina - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Idris Elba et sa femme Sabrina - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

21 / 46
Yseult - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Yseult - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

22 / 46
Leonie Hanne - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Leonie Hanne - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

23 / 46
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

24 / 46
Idris Elba et sa femme Sabrina - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Idris Elba et sa femme Sabrina - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

25 / 46
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, George Miller, Douglas Mitchell - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, George Miller, Douglas Mitchell - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

26 / 46
Rose Bertram - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Rose Bertram - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

27 / 46
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

28 / 46
Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

29 / 46
Alessandra Ambrosio à l&#039;hôtel &quot;Martinez&quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes, France, le 20 mai 2022. © Tiziano Da Silva/Bestimage
Alessandra Ambrosio à l'hôtel "Martinez" lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes, France, le 20 mai 2022. © Tiziano Da Silva/Bestimage

30 / 46
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

31 / 46
Yseult - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Yseult - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

32 / 46
Ece Yüksel, Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Ece Yüksel, Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

33 / 46
Patricia Contreras - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Patricia Contreras - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

34 / 46
Blanca Blanco - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Blanca Blanco - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

35 / 46
Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

36 / 46
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

37 / 46
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

38 / 46
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Alessandra Ambrosio - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

39 / 46
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, George Miller - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, George Miller - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

40 / 46
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

41 / 46
Mouna Ayoub - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Mouna Ayoub - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

42 / 46
Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Tilda Swinton - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

43 / 46
Luma Grothe - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Luma Grothe - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

44 / 46
Alessandra Ambrosio à l&#039;hôtel &quot;Martinez&quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes, France, le 20 mai 2022. © Tiziano Da Silva/Bestimage
Alessandra Ambrosio à l'hôtel "Martinez" lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes, France, le 20 mai 2022. © Tiziano Da Silva/Bestimage

45 / 46
Sabrina Elba - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Sabrina Elba - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

46 / 46
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film &quot; Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t&#039;attendre) &quot; lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Casey Affleck et sa compagne Caylee Cowan - Montée des marches du film " Three Thousand Years of Longing (3000 ans à t'attendre) " lors du 75ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 20 mai 2022 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

Tilda Swinton
