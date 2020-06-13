Retour à l'article
Diaporama David Beckham, déjà 22 ans de mariage avec Victoria : il ressort des photos mémorables

1 / 12
David Beckham, déjà 22 ans de mariage avec Victoria : il ressort des photos mémorables
2 / 12
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham - Soirée &quot;GQ Men of the Year&quot; Awards à Londres.
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham - Soirée "GQ Men of the Year" Awards à Londres.
3 / 12
David Beckham lors du défilé de Victoria Beckham à l&#039;occasion de la fashion week de New York le 11 septembre 2016.
David Beckham lors du défilé de Victoria Beckham à l'occasion de la fashion week de New York le 11 septembre 2016.
4 / 12
David et Victoria Beckham fêtent leurs 22 ans de mariage, Juillet 2021
5 / 12
David Beckham et Victoria Beckham lors d&#039;une nouvelle édition du Global Gift Gala à l&#039;hôtel Corinthia à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 19 novembre 2016.
David Beckham et Victoria Beckham lors d'une nouvelle édition du Global Gift Gala à l'hôtel Corinthia à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 19 novembre 2016.
6 / 12
Victoria Beckham sort du restaurant Balthazar à New York, le 11 septembre 2016.
Victoria Beckham sort du restaurant Balthazar à New York, le 11 septembre 2016.
7 / 12
David Beckham et sa femme Victoria Beckham quittent la fête du 275ème anniversaire de Sotheby&#039;s à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 30 septembre 2019.
David Beckham et sa femme Victoria Beckham quittent la fête du 275ème anniversaire de Sotheby's à Londres, Royaume Uni, le 30 septembre 2019.
8 / 12
David Beckham et Victoria Beckham assistent au dîner Beckham organisé au &quot;Harry&#039;s Bar&quot; lors de la Fashion week à Londres, le 15 septembre 2019.
David Beckham et Victoria Beckham assistent au dîner Beckham organisé au "Harry's Bar" lors de la Fashion week à Londres, le 15 septembre 2019.
9 / 12
Victoria Beckham et son mari David Beckham arrivent à l&#039;église pour célébrer l&#039;union du footballeur Sergio Ramos et de l&#039;actrice Pilar Rubio à Seville en Espagne, le 15 juin 2019.
Victoria Beckham et son mari David Beckham arrivent à l'église pour célébrer l'union du footballeur Sergio Ramos et de l'actrice Pilar Rubio à Seville en Espagne, le 15 juin 2019.
10 / 12
David et Victoria Beckham arrivent au dîner &quot;Mens GQ&quot; pour célébrer la Fashion Week à Londres le 7 janvier 2019.
David et Victoria Beckham arrivent au dîner "Mens GQ" pour célébrer la Fashion Week à Londres le 7 janvier 2019.
11 / 12
David Beckham et sa femme Victoria quittent l&#039;hôtel &quot;The Connaught&quot; à Londres, le 14 décembre 2017.
David Beckham et sa femme Victoria quittent l'hôtel "The Connaught" à Londres, le 14 décembre 2017.
12 / 12
David Beckham et sa femme Victoria Beckham au British Fashion Awards 2015 à Londres, le 23 novembre 2015
David Beckham et sa femme Victoria Beckham au British Fashion Awards 2015 à Londres, le 23 novembre 2015
