Diaporama : Eddy Mitchell : Le jour où il a giflé Johnny Hallyday "très énervé", ses révélations

1 / 12
Eddy Mitchell : Le jour où il a giflé Johnny Hallyday "très énervé", ses révélations
2 / 12
Eddy Mitchell et Johnny Hallyday.
3 / 12
La couverture du Journal Du Dimanche du dimanche 31 juillet 2022.
4 / 12
Johnny Hallyday et Eddy Mitchell.
5 / 12
Eddy Mitchell, sa femme Muriel - Sorties de l'église de la Madeleine après les obsèques de Johnny Hallyday à Paris, le 9 décembre 2017. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
6 / 12
Johnny Hallyday, Eddy Mitchell et Michel Sardou en octobre 1998.
7 / 12
Eddy Mitchell, Johnny Hallyday et Jacques Dutronc lors du concert des "Vieilles Canailles" à l'AccorHotel Arena à Paris le 24 juin 2017. © Andred / Bestimage
8 / 12
Eddy Mitchell et Johnny Hallyday.
9 / 12
Eddy Mitchell.
10 / 12
Johnny Hallyday, Nathalie Baye et Eddy Mitchell.
11 / 12
Eddy Mitchell et Johnny Hallyday.
12 / 12
Johnny Hallyday, Mohamed Ixa (association "Les puits du désert") et Eddy Mitchell le 1er avril 2014.