Diaporama : Géraldine Maillet et Daniel Riolo fous amoureux : câlins, bisous et rires en tribunes

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Géraldine Maillet et Daniel Riolo fous amoureux : câlins, bisous et rires en tribunes
1 / 20
Géraldine Maillet et Daniel Riolo fous amoureux : câlins, bisous et rires en tribunes
2 / 20
Géraldine Maillet et Daniel Riolo sont plus amoureux que jamais Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
3 / 20
Le couple s&#039;est enlacé en tribunes Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Le couple s'est enlacé en tribunes Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
4 / 20
Un instant de bonheur pour les deux tourtereaux Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Un instant de bonheur pour les deux tourtereaux Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
5 / 20
Et a passé le match main dans la main Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Et a passé le match main dans la main Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
6 / 20
qui ont été photographiés à se câliner et à rire Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
qui ont été photographiés à se câliner et à rire Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
7 / 20
Géraldine Maillet avait évoqué son coup de foudre pour Daniel Riolo en 2021 sur C8 Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Géraldine Maillet avait évoqué son coup de foudre pour Daniel Riolo en 2021 sur C8 Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
8 / 20
Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Daniel Riolo et sa compagne Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
9 / 20
La princesse Alexandra de Hanovre et son compagnon Ben-Sylvester Strautmann - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
La princesse Alexandra de Hanovre et son compagnon Ben-Sylvester Strautmann - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
10 / 20
Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Marti © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Géraldine Maillet - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Marti © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
11 / 20
Le prince Charles de Bourbon des Deux Siciles - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Le prince Charles de Bourbon des Deux Siciles - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
12 / 20
François Baroin - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
François Baroin - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
13 / 20
Lady Monika Bacardi - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Lady Monika Bacardi - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
14 / 20
Tyson Fury - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Tyson Fury - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
15 / 20
La princesse Alexandra de Hanovre et son compagnon Ben-Sylvester Strautmann - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
La princesse Alexandra de Hanovre et son compagnon Ben-Sylvester Strautmann - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
16 / 20
Sean Wittstock et sa femme Chantell Violet Serfontein - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Sean Wittstock et sa femme Chantell Violet Serfontein - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
17 / 20
Morgan Riddle, influenceuse glamour du tennis et compagne de la star américaine Taylor Fritz - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Morgan Riddle, influenceuse glamour du tennis et compagne de la star américaine Taylor Fritz - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
18 / 20
Victoria Silvstedt - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Victoria Silvstedt - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
19 / 20
Michel Corbière, le prince Charles de Bourbon des Deux Siciles - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
Michel Corbière, le prince Charles de Bourbon des Deux Siciles - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
20 / 20
François Baroin - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage
François Baroin - Célébrités en tribune lors du tournoi Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2023 à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin le 15 avril 2023. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage © BestImage, Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
