Diaporama Jalil Lespert : Pourquoi l'amoureux de Laeticia Hallyday intéresse Emmanuel Macron ?

1 / 12 Jalil Lespert : Pourquoi l'amoureux de Laeticia Hallyday intéresse Emmanuel Macron ?

2 / 12 Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert partagent de tendres clichés en amoureux au Portugal

3 / 12 Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert partagent de tendres clichés en amoureux au Portugal

4 / 12 Jalil Lespert lors de l'avant-première du film "L'enfant rêvé" au cinéma UGC Les Halles à Paris le 1er octobre 2020.



5 / 12 Jalil Lespert - Avant-première du film "Valérian et la Cité des mille planètes" de L. Besson à la Cité du Cinéma à Saint-Denis, le 25 juillet 2017. © Olivier Borde/Bestimage

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets movie premiere held at the Cite du Cinema in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25th 2017.

6 / 12 Jalil Lespert - Avant-première du film "Iris" au cinéma Gaumont Champs-Elysées à Paris, le 14 novembre 2016. © Veeren/Bestimage

"Iris" movie premiere held at the Gaumont Champs-Elysees cinema in Paris, France, on November 14th 2016.

7 / 12 Jalil Lespert à l'avant-première du film "Un profil pour deux" au cinéma UGC Normandie à Paris, France, le 27 mars 2017. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage

Celebs attending the "Un profil pour deux" movie premiere at UGC Normandie cinema in Paris, France, on March 27, 2017.

8 / 12 Cédric Jimenez au photocall du film Bac Nord (Hors compétition) lors du 74ème festival international du film de Cannes le 13 juillet 2021 © Borde / Jacovides / Moreau / Bestimage

Photocall of the movie Bac Nord during 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on july 13th 2021

9 / 12 Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron clôture le 103ème Congrès des maires et des présidents d'intercommunalité de France, au parc des Expositions de la porte de Versailles, à Paris, France, le 18 novembre 2021. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage

French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.

10 / 12 Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron clôture le 103ème Congrès des maires et des présidents d'intercommunalité de France, au parc des Expositions de la porte de Versailles, à Paris, France, le 18 novembre 2021. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage

French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.

11 / 12 Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron recoit le président du Ghana, Nana AKUFO-ADDO pour un entretien au palais de l'Elysée, le 17 novembre 2021, Paris, France. © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage

The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron receives the President of Ghana, Nana AKUFO-ADDO for an interview at the Elysee Palace, November 17, 2021, Paris, France.