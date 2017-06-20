Diaporama Jalil Lespert : Pourquoi l'amoureux de Laeticia Hallyday intéresse Emmanuel Macron ?

1 / 12
Jalil Lespert : Pourquoi l'amoureux de Laeticia Hallyday intéresse Emmanuel Macron ?
2 / 12
Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert partagent de tendres clichés en amoureux au Portugal
3 / 12
Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert partagent de tendres clichés en amoureux au Portugal
4 / 12
Jalil Lespert lors de l'avant-première du film "L'enfant rêvé" au cinéma UGC Les Halles à Paris le 1er octobre 2020.
5 / 12
Jalil Lespert - Avant-première du film "Valérian et la Cité des mille planètes" de L. Besson à la Cité du Cinéma à Saint-Denis, le 25 juillet 2017. © Olivier Borde/Bestimage
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets movie premiere held at the Cite du Cinema in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25th 2017.
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets movie premiere held at the Cite du Cinema in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25th 2017.
6 / 12
Jalil Lespert - Avant-première du film "Iris" au cinéma Gaumont Champs-Elysées à Paris, le 14 novembre 2016. © Veeren/Bestimage
"Iris" movie premiere held at the Gaumont Champs-Elysees cinema in Paris, France, on November 14th 2016.
"Iris" movie premiere held at the Gaumont Champs-Elysees cinema in Paris, France, on November 14th 2016.
7 / 12
Jalil Lespert à l'avant-première du film "Un profil pour deux" au cinéma UGC Normandie à Paris, France, le 27 mars 2017. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
Celebs attending the "Un profil pour deux" movie premiere at UGC Normandie cinema in Paris, France, on March 27, 2017.
Celebs attending the "Un profil pour deux" movie premiere at UGC Normandie cinema in Paris, France, on March 27, 2017.
8 / 12
Cédric Jimenez au photocall du film Bac Nord (Hors compétition) lors du 74ème festival international du film de Cannes le 13 juillet 2021 © Borde / Jacovides / Moreau / Bestimage
Photocall of the movie Bac Nord during 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on july 13th 2021
Photocall of the movie Bac Nord during 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on july 13th 2021
9 / 12
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron clôture le 103ème Congrès des maires et des présidents d'intercommunalité de France, au parc des Expositions de la porte de Versailles, à Paris, France, le 18 novembre 2021. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage
French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.
French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.
10 / 12
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron clôture le 103ème Congrès des maires et des présidents d'intercommunalité de France, au parc des Expositions de la porte de Versailles, à Paris, France, le 18 novembre 2021. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage
French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.
French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.
11 / 12
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron recoit le président du Ghana, Nana AKUFO-ADDO pour un entretien au palais de l'Elysée, le 17 novembre 2021, Paris, France. © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage
The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron receives the President of Ghana, Nana AKUFO-ADDO for an interview at the Elysee Palace, November 17, 2021, Paris, France.
The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron receives the President of Ghana, Nana AKUFO-ADDO for an interview at the Elysee Palace, November 17, 2021, Paris, France.
12 / 12
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron clôture le 103ème Congrès des maires et des présidents d'intercommunalité de France, au parc des Expositions de la porte de Versailles, à Paris, France, le 18 novembre 2021. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage
French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.
French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.