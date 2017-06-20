Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
NEWSLETTER
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Jalil Lespert : Pourquoi l'amoureux de Laeticia Hallyday intéresse Emmanuel Macron ?

1 / 12
Jalil Lespert : Pourquoi l'amoureux de Laeticia Hallyday intéresse Emmanuel Macron ?
2 / 12
Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert partagent de tendres clichés en amoureux au Portugal
Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert partagent de tendres clichés en amoureux au Portugal
3 / 12
Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert partagent de tendres clichés en amoureux au Portugal
Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert partagent de tendres clichés en amoureux au Portugal
4 / 12
Jalil Lespert lors de l&#039;avant-première du film &quot;L&#039;enfant rêvé&quot; au cinéma UGC Les Halles à Paris le 1er octobre 2020.
Jalil Lespert lors de l'avant-première du film "L'enfant rêvé" au cinéma UGC Les Halles à Paris le 1er octobre 2020.
5 / 12
Jalil Lespert - Avant-première du film &quot;Valérian et la Cité des mille planètes&quot; de L. Besson à la Cité du Cinéma à Saint-Denis, le 25 juillet 2017. © Olivier Borde/Bestimage Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets movie premiere held at the Cite du Cinema in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25th 2017.
Jalil Lespert - Avant-première du film "Valérian et la Cité des mille planètes" de L. Besson à la Cité du Cinéma à Saint-Denis, le 25 juillet 2017. © Olivier Borde/Bestimage
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets movie premiere held at the Cite du Cinema in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on July 25th 2017.
6 / 12
Jalil Lespert - Avant-première du film &quot;Iris&quot; au cinéma Gaumont Champs-Elysées à Paris, le 14 novembre 2016. © Veeren/Bestimage &quot;Iris&quot; movie premiere held at the Gaumont Champs-Elysees cinema in Paris, France, on November 14th 2016.
Jalil Lespert - Avant-première du film "Iris" au cinéma Gaumont Champs-Elysées à Paris, le 14 novembre 2016. © Veeren/Bestimage
"Iris" movie premiere held at the Gaumont Champs-Elysees cinema in Paris, France, on November 14th 2016.
7 / 12
Jalil Lespert à l&#039;avant-première du film &quot;Un profil pour deux&quot; au cinéma UGC Normandie à Paris, France, le 27 mars 2017. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage Celebs attending the &quot;Un profil pour deux&quot; movie premiere at UGC Normandie cinema in Paris, France, on March 27, 2017.
Jalil Lespert à l'avant-première du film "Un profil pour deux" au cinéma UGC Normandie à Paris, France, le 27 mars 2017. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
Celebs attending the "Un profil pour deux" movie premiere at UGC Normandie cinema in Paris, France, on March 27, 2017.
8 / 12
Cédric Jimenez au photocall du film Bac Nord (Hors compétition) lors du 74ème festival international du film de Cannes le 13 juillet 2021 © Borde / Jacovides / Moreau / Bestimage Photocall of the movie Bac Nord during 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on july 13th 2021
Cédric Jimenez au photocall du film Bac Nord (Hors compétition) lors du 74ème festival international du film de Cannes le 13 juillet 2021 © Borde / Jacovides / Moreau / Bestimage
Photocall of the movie Bac Nord during 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on july 13th 2021
9 / 12
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron clôture le 103ème Congrès des maires et des présidents d&#039;intercommunalité de France, au parc des Expositions de la porte de Versailles, à Paris, France, le 18 novembre 2021. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron clôture le 103ème Congrès des maires et des présidents d'intercommunalité de France, au parc des Expositions de la porte de Versailles, à Paris, France, le 18 novembre 2021. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage
French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.
10 / 12
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron clôture le 103ème Congrès des maires et des présidents d&#039;intercommunalité de France, au parc des Expositions de la porte de Versailles, à Paris, France, le 18 novembre 2021. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron clôture le 103ème Congrès des maires et des présidents d'intercommunalité de France, au parc des Expositions de la porte de Versailles, à Paris, France, le 18 novembre 2021. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage
French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.
11 / 12
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron recoit le président du Ghana, Nana AKUFO-ADDO pour un entretien au palais de l&#039;Elysée, le 17 novembre 2021, Paris, France. © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron receives the President of Ghana, Nana AKUFO-ADDO for an interview at the Elysee Palace, November 17, 2021, Paris, France.
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron recoit le président du Ghana, Nana AKUFO-ADDO pour un entretien au palais de l'Elysée, le 17 novembre 2021, Paris, France. © Stéphane Lemouton / Bestimage
The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron receives the President of Ghana, Nana AKUFO-ADDO for an interview at the Elysee Palace, November 17, 2021, Paris, France.
12 / 12
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron clôture le 103ème Congrès des maires et des présidents d&#039;intercommunalité de France, au parc des Expositions de la porte de Versailles, à Paris, France, le 18 novembre 2021. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.
Le président de la République française, Emmanuel Macron clôture le 103ème Congrès des maires et des présidents d'intercommunalité de France, au parc des Expositions de la porte de Versailles, à Paris, France, le 18 novembre 2021. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage
French President during the closing event of the 103rd session of the Congress of Mayors, in Paris, France, on November 18, 2021.
Jalil Lespert
Jalil Lespert
Voir toutes les photos de Jalil Lespert
Voir toutes les vidéos de Jalil Lespert
News essentielles
Jacques et Gabriella de Monaco (presque) intenables : les stars de la Fête nationale, ce sont eux !
20H31
18 Nov
Jacques et Gabriella de Monaco (presque) intenables : les stars de la Fête nationale, ce sont eux !
13H51
18 Nov
Mireille Dumas et son mari ont habité séparés "à certains moments" : rares confidences sur son couple
20H06
17 Nov
Argent, voiture, courses : Britney Spears reprend enfin le contrôle de sa vie
13H39
17 Nov
Rania de Jordanie si chic en robe traditionnelle : dîner de gala au palais avec Camilla et Charles
13H04
17 Nov
Lââm inconsolable après la mort de son mari, tendre photo et détails bouleversants
12H13
17 Nov
Hélène Darroze aux obsèques de son père : soutenue par ses filles et Laeticia Hallyday
11H36
17 Nov
Koh-Lanta : Mariage surprise d'une aventurière, superbe cérémonie traditionnelle !
11H18
17 Nov
Justine Cordule (Familles nombreuses) enceinte et inquiète : après un nouvel examen, elle se livre

Tapez votre recherche :