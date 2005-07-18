Diaporama : Jean-Luc Mélenchon : Son gendre Gabriel Amard, mari de sa fille unique, pose des problèmes...

12 / 12

Captures d'écran - Jean-Luc Mélenchon - Soirée électorale du 2e tour de l'élection présidentielle 2022 en France, le 24 avril 2022. Les premières estimations donnent le président sortant élu avec 58,5% des voix face à Marine Le Pen à 41,5. © Christophe Clovis / Bestimage

Screenshots - Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent president is re-elected - Election night of the 2nd round of the 2022 presidential election in France, 24 April 2022. The first estimates give the incumbent president elected with 58.5% of the vote against Marine Le Pen at 41.5.