< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Jean-Luc Romero : Grosse fiesta avec Valérie Trierweiler et son compagnon Romain pour son anniversaire

1 / 17
Jean-Luc Romero : Grosse fiesta avec Valérie Trierweiler et son chéri Romain pour son anniversaire
2 / 17
Jean-Luc Romero : Grosse fiesta avec Valérie Trierweiler et son compagnon Romain pour son anniversaire
3 / 17
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler, son compagnon Romain Magellan - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler, son compagnon Romain Magellan - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris © Baldini / Bestimage
4 / 17
Exclusif - Anne Hidalgo, maire de Paris - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Anne Hidalgo, maire de Paris - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
5 / 17
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
6 / 17
Exclusif - Fabienne Thibeault, son mari Christian, Zize Dupanier, Valérie Trierweiler - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Fabienne Thibeault, son mari Christian, Zize Dupanier, Valérie Trierweiler - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
7 / 17
Exclusif - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
8 / 17
Exclusif - Jordan de Luxe, Anne Hidalgo, maire de Paris, Michel Michel (patron du Banana Café) - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jordan de Luxe, Anne Hidalgo, maire de Paris, Michel Michel (patron du Banana Café) - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
9 / 17
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler, son compagnon Romain Magellan - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler, son compagnon Romain Magellan - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris. © Baldini / Bestimage
10 / 17
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage

11 / 17
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
12 / 17
Exclusif - Michel Michel (patron du Banana Café), Fabienne Thibeault, Zize Dupanier - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Michel Michel (patron du Banana Café), Fabienne Thibeault, Zize Dupanier - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
13 / 17
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler, son compagnon Romain Magellan, Michel Michel (patron du Banana Café) - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler, son compagnon Romain Magellan, Michel Michel (patron du Banana Café) - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
14 / 17
Exclusif - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
15 / 17
Exclusif - Anne Hidalgo - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Anne Hidalgo - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
16 / 17
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Valérie Trierweiler - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
17 / 17
Exclusif - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jean-Luc Romero fête ses 62 ans au Banana Café à Paris le 30 juin 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage
Jean-Luc Romero
Jean-Luc Romero
