< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Johnny Hallyday : Le teaser de son grand concert hommage dévoilé

1 / 11
Johnny Hallyday : Le teaser de son grand concert hommage dévoilé
2 / 11
Johnny Hallyday en concert au Vélodrome à Arcachon, où 8500 personnes sont venues l&#039;acclamer. © Patrick Bernard-Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday en concert au Vélodrome à Arcachon, où 8500 personnes sont venues l'acclamer. © Patrick Bernard-Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage

3 / 11
Johnny Hallyday et sa femme Laeticia Hallyday à la première de &quot;Rules Don&#039;t Apply&quot; à Los Angeles, le 10 novembre 2016. © Dave Longendyke/Globe Photos via Zuma Press/Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday et sa femme Laeticia Hallyday à la première de "Rules Don't Apply" à Los Angeles, le 10 novembre 2016. © Dave Longendyke/Globe Photos via Zuma Press/Bestimage
4 / 11
Johnny Hallyday et Laeticia Hallyday devant sa propriété de Pacific Palissades le 12 septembre 2016
Johnny Hallyday et Laeticia Hallyday devant sa propriété de Pacific Palissades le 12 septembre 2016
5 / 11
Johnny Hallyday et sa femme Laeticia Hallyday au défilé de mode &quot;Christian Dior&quot; à Paris. Le 4 juillet 2016 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday et sa femme Laeticia Hallyday au défilé de mode "Christian Dior" à Paris. Le 4 juillet 2016 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

6 / 11
Johnny Hallyday en famille avec sa femme Laeticia, ses filles Jade et Joy et Elyette, la grand-mère de Laeticia à Saint-Barthélemy de l&#039;aéroport Roissy Charles de Gaulle le 27 juillet 2016.
Johnny Hallyday en famille avec sa femme Laeticia, ses filles Jade et Joy et Elyette, la grand-mère de Laeticia à Saint-Barthélemy de l'aéroport Roissy Charles de Gaulle le 27 juillet 2016.
7 / 11
Laeticia Hallyday et sa fille Joy au Vélodrome à Arcachon. Le 19 juillet 2016 © Patrick Bernard-Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage
Laeticia Hallyday et sa fille Joy au Vélodrome à Arcachon. Le 19 juillet 2016 © Patrick Bernard-Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage

8 / 11
Johnny Hallyday en concert au Vélodrome à Arcachon. Le 19 juillet 2016 © Patrick Bernard-Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday en concert au Vélodrome à Arcachon. Le 19 juillet 2016 © Patrick Bernard-Thibaud Moritz / Bestimage

9 / 11
Johnny Hallyday et sa femme Laeticia à la fin du défilé &quot;Christian Dior&quot; à Paris. Le 4 juillet 2016 © CVS-Veeren / Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday et sa femme Laeticia à la fin du défilé "Christian Dior" à Paris. Le 4 juillet 2016 © CVS-Veeren / Bestimage
10 / 11
Johnny Hallyday et sa femme Laeticia Hallyday lors de la remise du Prix Eiffel à Paris le 1er juillet 2016. © Olivier Borde / Veeren / Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday et sa femme Laeticia Hallyday lors de la remise du Prix Eiffel à Paris le 1er juillet 2016. © Olivier Borde / Veeren / Bestimage
11 / 11
Johnny Hallyday et sa femme Laeticia Hallyday durant la soirée au profit de l&#039;Association &quot;La Bonne étoile&quot; de Laeticia Hallyday à Paris le 1er juillet 2016. © Olivier Borde / Veeren / Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday et sa femme Laeticia Hallyday durant la soirée au profit de l'Association "La Bonne étoile" de Laeticia Hallyday à Paris le 1er juillet 2016. © Olivier Borde / Veeren / Bestimage

Johnny Hallyday
Johnny Hallyday
Voir toutes les photos de Johnny Hallyday
Voir toutes les vidéos de Johnny Hallyday
