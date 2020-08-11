Retour à l'article
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Katy Perry et Orlando Bloom : shopping et dîner romantique à Paris

1 / 19
Katy Perry et Orlando Bloom : shopping et dîner romantique à Paris
2 / 19
Exclusif - Après la soirée Louis Vuitton, Katy Perry et son fiancé Orlando Bloom poursuivent leur périple à Paris. © Tiziano Da Silva / Panoramic / Bestimage
3 / 19
Katy Perry et son fiancé Orlando Bloom à la sortie du restaurant &quot;Le Grand Véfour&quot; à Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
4 / 19
Katy Perry et son fiancé Orlando Bloom ont fait du shopping à la boutique The Broken Arm, dans le 3e arrondissement. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
5 / 19
Katy Perry et son fiancé Orlando Bloom à la sortie du restaurant &quot;Le Grand Véfour&quot; à Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
6 / 19
Katy Perry et son fiancé Orlando Bloom à la sortie du restaurant &quot;Le Grand Véfour&quot; à Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
7 / 19
Katy Perry et son fiancé Orlando Bloom à la sortie du restaurant &quot;Le Grand Véfour&quot; à Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
8 / 19
Katy Perry et son fiancé Orlando Bloom à la sortie du restaurant &quot;Le Grand Véfour&quot; à Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
9 / 19
Katy Perry a fait du shopping à la boutique The Broken Arm, dans le 3e arrondissement. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
10 / 19
Katy Perry et son fiancé Orlando Bloom ont fait du shopping à la boutique The Broken Arm, dans le 3e arrondissement. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
11 / 19
Katy Perry a fait du shopping à la boutique The Broken Arm, dans le 3e arrondissement. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
12 / 19
Katy Perry et son fiancé Orlando Bloom ont fait du shopping à la boutique The Broken Arm, dans le 3e arrondissement. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
13 / 19
Katy Perry a fait du shopping à la boutique The Broken Arm, dans le 3e arrondissement. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
14 / 19
Katy Perry a fait du shopping au magasin Acne Studios, rue Froissart dans le 3e arrondissement. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
15 / 19
Katy Perry a fait du shopping au magasin Acne Studios, rue Froissart dans le 3e arrondissement. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
16 / 19
Katy Perry a fait du shopping au magasin Acne Studios, rue Froissart dans le 3e arrondissement. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
17 / 19
Katy Perry a fait du shopping au magasin Acne Studios, rue Froissart dans le 3e arrondissement. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
18 / 19
Orlando Bloom attend sa fiancée Katy Perry devant le magasin Acne Studios. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
19 / 19
Katy Perry a fait du shopping au magasin Acne Studios, rue Froissart dans le 3e arrondissement. Paris, le 7 juillet 2021.
