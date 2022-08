Diaporama : Meghan Markle fête ses 41 ans : un non-évènement pour Kate et William, ils font le strict minimum...

10 / 19

Le prince Harry réalise une série d'interviews sur le thème de la santé mentale avec Chloe Kim, Adam M.Grant et Blu Mendoza dans le cadre d'un film promotionnel pour sa start-up caritative "Better Up". © JLPPA/Bestimage

Self-exiled British royal Prince Harry has spoken about the importance of achieving peak mental fitness.The 37-year-old shared insight into how he maintains his own mental health every day while starring in a new campaign video for .7 billion USD mental health start-up BetterUp.Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was hired as its chief impact officer in March last year. In a short film, Harry interviews three different people - including two-time US Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim.He asks about their own mental health practices, while promoting the company's online life coaching services.He admits working with his own coach has enabled him to thrive,'He said: “We all have greatness within us.“Mental fitness helps us unlock it. It's an ongoing practice, one where you approach your mind as something to flex, not fix.Harry currently resides in a million mansion in Montecito with is wife Meghan Markle, 40, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.