Diaporama : Nathalie Baye : Cette "immense" maison à Puteaux avec Johnny, qu'elle a voulu quitter pour une raison dérangeante

1 / 20
Nathalie Baye : Cette "immense" maison à Puteaux avec Johnny, qu'elle a voulu quitter pour une raison dérangeante
2 / 20
Nathalie Baye est une femme qui a fait tomber des hommes totalement amoureux. Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday en 1984 à Cannes
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday en 1984 à Cannes © BestImage, ANGELI-RINDOFF / BESTIMAGE
3 / 20
Parmi eux, Johnny Hallyday, mais aussi Pierre Lescure, Jean-Louis Borloo ou encore plus secrètement Christophe Lambert Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday
Parmi eux, Johnny Hallyday, mais aussi Pierre Lescure, Jean-Louis Borloo ou encore plus secrètement Christophe Lambert Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday © BestImage, AGENCE / BESTIMAGE
4 / 20
Avec le premier, l&#039;actrice a décidé de devenir maman, donnant naissance à Laura Smet, il y a 39 ans. Marc Esposito
Avec le premier, l'actrice a décidé de devenir maman, donnant naissance à Laura Smet, il y a 39 ans. Marc Esposito © BestImage, CEDRIC PERRIN / BESTIMAGE
5 / 20
Et c&#039;est à Puteaux que Johnny et elle vivaient dans une &quot;immense maison&quot; que Nathalie Baye a absolument voulu quitter pour une raison plutôt dérangeante. Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday au mariage d&#039;Eddie Barclay chez Castel
Et c'est à Puteaux que Johnny et elle vivaient dans une "immense maison" que Nathalie Baye a absolument voulu quitter pour une raison plutôt dérangeante. Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday au mariage d'Eddie Barclay chez Castel © BestImage, RINDOFF-PATERSON / BESTIMAGE
6 / 20
C&#039;est ce que révèle Marc Esposito, ancien journaliste chez Première, dans son ouvrage Mémoires d&#039;un enfant du cinéma (éd. Robert Laffont), paru en 2019. En France, à Cannes, Nathalie BAYE et son mari Johnny HALLYDAY lors du FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DU FILM DE CANNES. Mai 1984
C'est ce que révèle Marc Esposito, ancien journaliste chez Première, dans son ouvrage Mémoires d'un enfant du cinéma (éd. Robert Laffont), paru en 2019. En France, à Cannes, Nathalie BAYE et son mari Johnny HALLYDAY lors du FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DU FILM DE CANNES. Mai 1984 © BestImage, Michel CROIZARD via Bestimage
7 / 20
Le réalisateur du Coeur des hommes, ce soir-là de septembre 1982, se rend au restaurant parisien thaï à la mode, chez Vong, dans le 8e arrondissement. Marc Esposito
Le réalisateur du Coeur des hommes, ce soir-là de septembre 1982, se rend au restaurant parisien thaï à la mode, chez Vong, dans le 8e arrondissement. Marc Esposito © BestImage, CYRIL MOREAU / BESTIMAGE
8 / 20
Marc Esposito - Mémoires d&#039;un enfant du cinéma
Marc Esposito - Mémoires d'un enfant du cinéma © Robert Laffont
9 / 20
Archives - Johnny Hallyday et Nathalie Baye (Cannes 1985)
Archives - Johnny Hallyday et Nathalie Baye (Cannes 1985) © BestImage
10 / 20
Archives - En France, à Cannes, Nathalie BAYE et son compagnon Johnny HALLYDAY lors du FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DU FILM DE CANNES 1984
Archives - En France, à Cannes, Nathalie BAYE et son compagnon Johnny HALLYDAY lors du FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DU FILM DE CANNES 1984 © BestImage, Michel CROIZARD via Bestimage
11 / 20
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday à Cannes
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday à Cannes © BestImage, ANGELI-RINDOFF / BESTIMAGE
12 / 20
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday © BestImage, RINDOFF-PATERSON / BESTIMAGE
13 / 20
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday à Cannes avec Godard
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday à Cannes avec Godard © BestImage, ANGELI-RINDOFF / BESTIMAGE
14 / 20
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday à Cannes en 1984
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday à Cannes en 1984 © BestImage, ANGELI-RINDOFF / BESTIMAGE
15 / 20
Marc Esposito
Marc Esposito © BestImage, BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
16 / 20
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday à Cannes en 1984
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday à Cannes en 1984 © BestImage, ANGELI-RINDOFF / BESTIMAGE
17 / 20
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday © BestImage, ANGELI-RINDOFF / BESTIMAGE
18 / 20
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday © BestImage, RINDOFF-PATERSON / BESTIMAGE
19 / 20
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday à Cannes en 1985
Nathalie Baye et Johnny Hallyday à Cannes en 1985 © BestImage, ANGELI-RINDOFF / BESTIMAGE
20 / 20
Marc Esposito - Photocall du film &quot;Quand on a 17 ans&quot; de André Téchiné lors du 6ème festival 2 Valenciennes, le 20 mars 2016. © Veeren/Bestimage
Marc Esposito - Photocall du film "Quand on a 17 ans" de André Téchiné lors du 6ème festival 2 Valenciennes, le 20 mars 2016. © Veeren/Bestimage © BestImage
Tapez votre recherche :