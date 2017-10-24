Diaporama Park So Dam : A 30 ans, l'actrice de Parasite se bat contre un cancer terrible

3 / 8

Chang Hyae-Jin, Bong Joon-Ho, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Kang-Ho Song, Lee Sun-Kyun, Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-Dam et Lee Jung-Eun - Montée des marches du film "Once upon a time... in Hollywood" lors du 72ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 21 mai 2019 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage



