< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Park So Dam : A 30 ans, l'actrice de Parasite se bat contre un cancer terrible

1 / 8
Park So Dam : A 30 ans, l'actrice de Parasite se bat contre un cancer terrible
2 / 8
Park So-dam à la 11e soirée Annual Governors Awards au Dolby Theatre de Hollywood and Highland Center, Los Angeles
Park So-dam à la 11e soirée Annual Governors Awards au Dolby Theatre de Hollywood and Highland Center, Los Angeles
3 / 8
Chang Hyae-Jin, Bong Joon-Ho, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Kang-Ho Song, Lee Sun-Kyun, Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-Dam et Lee Jung-Eun - Montée des marches du film &quot;Once upon a time... in Hollywood&quot; lors du 72ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 21 mai 2019 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
Chang Hyae-Jin, Bong Joon-Ho, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Kang-Ho Song, Lee Sun-Kyun, Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-Dam et Lee Jung-Eun - Montée des marches du film "Once upon a time... in Hollywood" lors du 72ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 21 mai 2019 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

4 / 8
Park So-dam, Bong Joon Ho, Kwak Sin-ae et Cho Yeo-jeong en backstage de la 92ème cérémonie des Oscars 2020 au Hollywood and Highland à Los Angeles, Californie, Etats-Unis, le 9 février 2020. © CPA/Bestimage
Park So-dam, Bong Joon Ho, Kwak Sin-ae et Cho Yeo-jeong en backstage de la 92ème cérémonie des Oscars 2020 au Hollywood and Highland à Los Angeles, Californie, Etats-Unis, le 9 février 2020. © CPA/Bestimage

5 / 8
Park So-Dam - Photocall de &quot;Parasite&quot; au 72e Festival de Cannes en mai 2019
Park So-Dam - Photocall de "Parasite" au 72e Festival de Cannes en mai 2019
6 / 8
Song Kang Ho, So-dam Park, Bong Joon-ho, Jeong-eun Lee, Woo-sik Choi, Sun-kyun Lee - Pressroom - 26ème cérémonie annuelle des &quot;Screen Actors Guild Awards&quot; (&quot;SAG Awards&quot;) au &quot;Shrine Auditorium&quot; à Los Angeles, le 19 janvier 2020. © Kevin Sullivan via ZUMA Wire/Bestimage
Song Kang Ho, So-dam Park, Bong Joon-ho, Jeong-eun Lee, Woo-sik Choi, Sun-kyun Lee - Pressroom - 26ème cérémonie annuelle des "Screen Actors Guild Awards" ("SAG Awards") au "Shrine Auditorium" à Los Angeles, le 19 janvier 2020. © Kevin Sullivan via ZUMA Wire/Bestimage

7 / 8
Park So-Dam - Photocall de &quot;Parasite&quot; au 72e Festival de Cannes en mai 2019
Park So-Dam - Photocall de "Parasite" au 72e Festival de Cannes en mai 2019
8 / 8
Song Kang Ho, So-dam Park, Bong Joon-ho, Jeong-eun Lee, Woo-sik Choi, Sun-kyun Lee - Pressroom - 26ème cérémonie annuelle des &quot;Screen Actors Guild Awards&quot; (&quot;SAG Awards&quot;) au &quot;Shrine Auditorium&quot; à Los Angeles, le 19 janvier 2020. © Prensa Internacional via ZUMA Wire / Bestimage
Song Kang Ho, So-dam Park, Bong Joon-ho, Jeong-eun Lee, Woo-sik Choi, Sun-kyun Lee - Pressroom - 26ème cérémonie annuelle des "Screen Actors Guild Awards" ("SAG Awards") au "Shrine Auditorium" à Los Angeles, le 19 janvier 2020. © Prensa Internacional via ZUMA Wire / Bestimage

