Diaporama PSG-Strasbourg : Lionel Messi et Sergio Ramos présentés, Kylian Mbappé hué

1 / 19
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - 02 ACHRAF HAKIMI (PSG) - 50 GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (PSG) - 18 GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes.. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
Soccer match PSG vs Strasbourg (4-2) at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on august 14th 2021
Soccer match PSG vs Strasbourg (4-2) at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on august 14th 2021
2 / 19
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021 © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
3 / 19
07 KYLIAN MBAPPE (PSG) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
4 / 19
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
5 / 19
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 50 GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
6 / 19
Presentation de Lionel Leo Messi ( 30 - PSG ) - Gianluigi Donnarumma ( 50 - PSG ) - Sergio Ramos ( 4 - PSG ) - Georginio Wijnaldum ( 18 - PSG ) - Achraf Hakimi ( 2 - PSG ) - - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
7 / 19
ECHAUFFEMENT - 07 KYLIAN MBAPPE (PSG) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
8 / 19
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
9 / 19
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
10 / 19
ECHAUFFEMENT - 07 KYLIAN MBAPPE (PSG) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
Soccer match PSG vs Strasbourg (4-2) at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on august 14th 2021
Soccer match PSG vs Strasbourg (4-2) at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on august 14th 2021
11 / 19
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
12 / 19
ECHAUFFEMENT - 07 KYLIAN MBAPPE (PSG) - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
Soccer match PSG vs Strasbourg (4-2) at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on august 14th 2021
Soccer match PSG vs Strasbourg (4-2) at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on august 14th 2021
13 / 19
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
14 / 19
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
15 / 19
Presentation de Lionel Leo Messi ( 30 - PSG ) - - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
16 / 19
Kylian Mbappe - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Elyxandro Cegarra / Panoramic / Bestimage
17 / 19
Presentation de Lionel Leo Messi ( 30 - PSG ) - - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
18 / 19
Presentation de Lionel Leo Messi ( 30 - PSG ) - Gianluigi Donnarumma ( 50 - PSG ) - Sergio Ramos ( 4 - PSG ) - Georginio Wijnaldum ( 18 - PSG ) - Achraf Hakimi ( 2 - PSG ) - - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
19 / 19
Kylian Mbappe et Matz Sels 1 - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Elyxandro Cegarra / Panoramic / Bestimage
Soccer match PSG vs Strasbourg (4-2) at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on august 14th 2021
Soccer match PSG vs Strasbourg (4-2) at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on august 14th 2021