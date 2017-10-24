Diaporama Romain Grosjean : Nouvel accident aux États-Unis, sa voiture prend feu

1 / 14
Romain Grosjean : Nouvel accident aux États-Unis, sa voiture prend feu
Romain Grosjean à Belle Isle, dans le Michigan. Juin 2021.
Romain Grosjean lors du Grand Prix d'Indycars d'Indianapolis. Le 14 mai 2021.
Romain Grosjean lors du Grand Prix d'Indycars de Saint-Pétersbourg, en Floride, aux États-Unis. Le 24 avril 2021.
Romain Grosjean lors du Grand Prix d'Indycars d'Indianapolis. Le 14 mai 2021.
Romain Grosjean lors du Grand Prix d'Indycars d'Indianapolis. Le 14 mai 2021.
Romain Grosjean lors du Grand Prix d'Indycars d'Alabama, à Birmingham. Le 17 avril 2021.
Romain Grosjean lors du Grand Prix d'Indycars de Saint-Pétersbourg, en Floride, aux États-Unis. Le 24 avril 2021.
Romain Grosjean lors du Grand Prix d'Indycars d'Alabama, à Birmingham. Le 17 avril 2021.
Romain Grosjean, blessé aux mains, et sa femme Marion arrivent au Grand Prix de Sakhir le 6 décembre 2020. © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage
Accident de Romain Grosjean lors du Grand Prix de Formule 1 de Bahrein à Sakhir. Le 29 novembre 2020 © Motorsport Images / Panoramic / Bestimage
Romain Grosjean se crashe sur le grand prix de Barhein 2020 le 29 novembre 2020.
Romain Grosjean, les mains bandées, et son épouse Marion Jollès Grosjean dans les paddocks du grand prix de Sakhir, au Bahreïn. Le 3 décembre 2020.
Romain Grosjean remonte à bord d'une Formule pour un test privé, 6 mois après son accident au Grand Prix du Bahreïn.