Diaporama Stéphane Bern flingue Meghan Markle : "Ça fait pauvre petite fille riche"

Stéphane Bern flingue Meghan Markle : "Ça fait pauvre petite fille riche"
Exclusif - Stéphane Bern tient son premier rôle devant la caméra d'O. Guignard dans le téléfilm de France 3 "La Mort vue du ciel" à Châteauneuf-sur-Charente.
Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex, lit l'histoire "Duck ! Rabbit ! " à son fils Archie à l'occasion de son 1er anniversaire pour le compte Instagram de l'ONG "Save The Children". A la fin de la séquence, l'association fait un appel aux dons pour aider les familles les plus démunies face à la pandémie du coronavirus (Covid-19). Los Angeles. Le 6 mai 2020.
La chaîne CBS va diffuser l’entretien intitulé "Meghan & Harry" entre le prince Harry, Meghan Markle et la présentatrice américaine Oprah Winfrey, qui sera diffusé le 7 mars. Un échange qui promet son lot de révélations explosives. © Capture TV CBS via Bestimage
CBS will broadcast the "Meghan & Harry" interview between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and US presenter Oprah Winfrey, which will air on March 7. An exchange that promises its share of explosive revelations.
La chaîne CBS va diffuser l’entretien intitulé "Meghan & Harry" entre le prince Harry, Meghan Markle et la présentatrice américaine Oprah Winfrey, qui sera diffusé le 7 mars. Un échange qui promet son lot de révélations explosives. © Capture TV CBS via Bestimage
CBS will broadcast the "Meghan & Harry" interview between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and US presenter Oprah Winfrey, which will air on March 7. An exchange that promises its share of explosive revelations.
La chaîne CBS va diffuser l’entretien intitulé "Meghan & Harry" entre le prince Harry, Meghan Markle et la présentatrice américaine Oprah Winfrey, qui sera diffusé le 7 mars. Un échange qui promet son lot de révélations explosives. © Capture TV CBS via Bestimage
CBS will broadcast the "Meghan & Harry" interview between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and US presenter Oprah Winfrey, which will air on March 7. An exchange that promises its share of explosive revelations.
La chaîne CBS va diffuser l’entretien intitulé "Meghan & Harry" entre le prince Harry, Meghan Markle et la présentatrice américaine Oprah Winfrey, qui sera diffusé le 7 mars. Un échange qui promet son lot de révélations explosives. © Capture TV CBS via Bestimage
CBS will broadcast the "Meghan & Harry" interview between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and US presenter Oprah Winfrey, which will air on March 7. An exchange that promises its share of explosive revelations.
Exclusif - Stéphane Bern - Enregistrement de l'émission "La grande soirée du 31 à Versailles", qui sera diffusée sur France 2. Le 15 décembre 2020 © Tiziano Da Silva - Cyril Moreau / Bestimage
Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex, fait une apparition à la télévision américaine dans l'émission "CNN Heroes" le 13 decembre 2020. La duchesse a rendu hommage aux héros "muets" de la pandémie. Une premiere prise de parole depuis l'annonce de sa fausse couche.
Los Angeles, CA - Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance on CNN to pay tribute to 'quiet heroes' of the COVID pandemic in first appearance since revealing her miscarriage. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made an unscheduled appearance on CNN's annual Heroes TV special to honour the year's most inspiring moments and the people who made them happen. It was her first public announcement since she revealed she suffered a miscarriage in an article last month. In a pre-taped message, she highlighted how hunger surged in the US during the Coronavirus crisis and how Good Samaritans helped those in need. Sitting on a bench that appeared to be in the grounds of her million California mansion she praised food workers and said: "We have the power to remind someone else that there is hope." She praised neighbors who fed children when kids' lunch programs were paused and those who delivered food to the elderly and immunocompromised. Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Duchess thanked: "The individuals who stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met," over the past year, which she noted was 'universally challenging for everyone'. She continued: "They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. In the face of this devastating reality, we saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry. We know the value of food; as nourishment, as a life source, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug. We have the power to remind someone else that there is hope." It is the first time the Duchess has been seen since she wrote an article for the New York Times revealing she lost her child in July, and described the 'unbearable grief' it caused her and Prince Harry. She did not address her own tragic loss during her video statement, but described 2020 as: "A year that has been universally challenging for everyone,'"before praising those who rose to the occasion and fed their hungry neighbors going through tough times. "Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar," she said. BACKGRID DOES NOT CLAIM ANY COPYRIGHT OR LICENSE IN THE ATTACHED MATERIAL. ANY DOWNLOADING FEES CHARGED BY BACKGRID ARE FOR BACKGRID'S SERVICES ONLY, AND DO NOT, NOR ARE THEY INTENDED TO, CONVEY TO THE USER ANY COPYRIGHT OR LICENSE IN THE MATERIAL. BY PUBLISHING THIS MATERIAL , THE USER EXPRESSLY AGREES TO INDEMNIFY AND TO HOLD BACKGRID HARMLESS FROM ANY CLAIMS, DEMANDS, OR CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED IN ANY WAY WITH USER'S PUBLICATION OF THE MATERIAL
Stéphane Bern - Présentation des 18 projets de la Mission Patrimoine 2020 au ministère de la Culture à Paris le 30 juin 2020. La mission patrimoine confiée à S.Bern contribue à la sauvegarde du patrimoine français dans toute sa diversité. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Stéphane Bern tient son premier rôle devant la caméra d'O. Guignard dans le téléfilm de France 3 "La Mort vue du ciel" à Châteauneuf-sur-Charente, le 17 août 2020.
Exclusif - Stéphane Bern tient son premier rôle devant la caméra d'O. Guignard dans le téléfilm de France 3 "La Mort vue du ciel" à Châteauneuf-sur-Charente, le 17 août 2020. Il donne la réplique à B. Debrandt dans cette aventure policière. Diffusion à l'automne. Synopsis : Le commandant Paul Leclerc (Stephane Bern) est un ancien pilote de chasse, qui forme les militaires à l'utilisation des drones d'observation.
Le prince Harry, duc de Sussex, et Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex en interview pour l'émission Engineering A Better World TIME100, le 20 octobre 2020
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Host Engineering A Better World
Meghan Markle en manteau Amanda Wakeley, pochette Wilbur and Gussie et escarpins Paul Andrew - La famille royale d'Angleterre lors de la réception pour les 50 ans de l'investiture du prince de Galles au palais Buckingham à Londres. Le 5 mars 2019
Stéphane Bern - Présentation des 18 projets de la Mission Patrimoine 2020 au ministère de la Culture à Paris le 30 juin 2020. La mission patrimoine confiée à S.Bern contribue à la sauvegarde du patrimoine français dans toute sa diversité. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Stéphane Bern - 36ème édition des Victoires de la Musique à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt, France, le 12 février 2021. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
