Diaporama Stéphane Bern flingue Meghan Markle : "Ça fait pauvre petite fille riche"

Meghan Markle, duchesse de Sussex, fait une apparition à la télévision américaine dans l'émission "CNN Heroes" le 13 decembre 2020. La duchesse a rendu hommage aux héros "muets" de la pandémie. Une premiere prise de parole depuis l'annonce de sa fausse couche.

Los Angeles, CA - Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance on CNN to pay tribute to 'quiet heroes' of the COVID pandemic in first appearance since revealing her miscarriage. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made an unscheduled appearance on CNN's annual Heroes TV special to honour the year's most inspiring moments and the people who made them happen. It was her first public announcement since she revealed she suffered a miscarriage in an article last month. In a pre-taped message, she highlighted how hunger surged in the US during the Coronavirus crisis and how Good Samaritans helped those in need. Sitting on a bench that appeared to be in the grounds of her million California mansion she praised food workers and said: "We have the power to remind someone else that there is hope." She praised neighbors who fed children when kids' lunch programs were paused and those who delivered food to the elderly and immunocompromised. Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Duchess thanked: "The individuals who stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met," over the past year, which she noted was 'universally challenging for everyone'. She continued: "They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. In the face of this devastating reality, we saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry. We know the value of food; as nourishment, as a life source, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug. We have the power to remind someone else that there is hope." It is the first time the Duchess has been seen since she wrote an article for the New York Times revealing she lost her child in July, and described the 'unbearable grief' it caused her and Prince Harry. She did not address her own tragic loss during her video statement, but described 2020 as: "A year that has been universally challenging for everyone,'"before praising those who rose to the occasion and fed their hungry neighbors going through tough times. "Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar," she said.